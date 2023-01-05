FRYEBURG — This season’s Fryeburg Academy boys’ varsity basketball team is a mixture of a variety of different cultures and different experiences on the hardwood. It is full of familiar faces along with some new faces from the boarding population.
The Raiders, who reached the Class A semifinals last year, are scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 season on a winning note against Greely 54-49 at home in Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 9. The Raiders went into the holiday break sporting a 3-2 record.
Last winter, Fryeburg took the community on a great tournament journey which culminated with a Final Four appearance at the Portland Expo. FA fell to No. 1 seed Falmouth 70-34 in the Class A South semifinals.
The Raiders lost seniors Bobby Hallam, Roy Mugabe, Liam Quinn, Jaden Victor and Benjamin Vlug to graduation.
One thing Coach Daniel Thomas is excited about is the depth of this year’s team and their athletic ability. This provides a coach with the ability to empty his experience out to his ball club and explore many different styles of play to challenge an opponent to keep up. Although it is early, Coach Thomas was gracious enough to provide us with some names of potential starters on this year’s team.
And here they are: Gunnar Saunders, a junior and an athlete familiar to Fryeburg fans, returns to play the No. 1 or point guard position. Gunnar is a basketball intelligent player who returns with a strong familiarity with Coach Thomas’s systems.
Also returning to this year’s squad and playing the No. 2 guard or off guard is the highly-skilled senior Bryce Richardson.
Coming off a successful football season and capable of playing either guard position or at the No. 3 guard if coach Thomas decides to go to a three-guard offense while turning up the volume on defense is senior Camden Johnson.
Senior Lorenzo Cantera is a dorm student from Italy who is extremely athletic and will play the quick forward who can run the floor, handle the ball and will hopefully score off the break.
Joao Orlando is an experienced senior who will be counted on to run the floor and gel with the others in the half-court set offense.
The starters will change as the season progresses and new challenges present themselves. Baraka Decere and Sean Davis along with Jordan Dutton and Geri Daiu will also see plenty of action.
The team just voted for the captains of the squad, and they will be Saunders, Richardson and Daiu.
Bad weather struck the holiday recess, forcing the Raiders into three games in four days. In Maine, it is almost a certainty that the winter weather will force a postponement or reschedule situation that crowds a week with multiple games. Athletic directors have so much to consider. Both teams’ schedules, referee schedules, the school calendar, etc.
For FA, it was back-to-back home games against Leavitt and then Freeport on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, respectively. In the Leavitt game, which the boys from Turner, Maine, won 58-57 in double overtime, the Raiders came out moving the ball on offense and moving their feet on defense. Johnson was hot from distance in the first quarter stroking two 3-pointers as the beneficiary of the Raiders moving the ball inside out before finding him open for the shots.
Meanwhile, Richardson used his quick hands and feet, along with his court sense to make steals, including going coast to coast for a layup. Saunders, with his quick hands, also picked the pocket of a Leavitt ball handler and took the ball in for a layup.
Guard Sawyer Hathaway scored 26 points to lead the visiting Hornets and had multiple rebounds and four steals, however, no other Hornet seemed to provide much help. It was a perfect example of five guys together being stronger than one superstar alone.
“The General” Saunders led FA with 24 points on a three-pointer and seven field goals, along with seven free throws. Johnson had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, one of those brought the Wadsworth fans to their feet as it tied the game at the end of regulation. Richardson scored 15 points with four 3-point field goals.
Although Leavitt won in double overtime 58-57 it may have been a loss that was of great importance because of what the Raiders learned about each other in the loss. The boys only had to wait 24 hours to find out.
The Raiders came back the following night to defeat Freeport 71-46. Freeport jumped out early with JT Pound scoring 12 early points. Coach Daniel Thomas then put Boone Douglas on Pound, and he was not heard from again. The Raiders continued playing team basketball as all five Raiders scored in the first quarter. Fryeburg was down by a point at the quarter but started to frustrate Freeport with their defense.
The Falcons scored eight points in the second quarter, and Fryeburg took a 34-25 lead into the half. Coach Thomas called it team basketball which allowed the boys from Fryeburg to pull away for the victory. It may not be a good time for a break from basketball, but it is nice to go into the Christmas break playing well. Saunders led the way with 23 points, 10 big rebounds and five steals. Richardson added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Lorenzo Cantana chipped in with eight points and 10 rebounds.
This team will flirt with the most knowledgeable basketball fans, and charm fans with their energy and execution. All this right here in Fryeburg at the Wadsworth Gymnasium. You can’t beat it for energy and entertainment. Just get there and join us for some fun and quality high school boys’ basketball.
Your seat awaits, just come on down and pick the seat where you want to watch from. The team and the crowd are guaranteed to energize and entertain you. See you at the Wadsworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.