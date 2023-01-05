FRYEBURG — This season’s Fryeburg Academy boys’ varsity basketball team is a mixture of a variety of different cultures and different experiences on the hardwood. It is full of familiar faces along with some new faces from the boarding population.

The Raiders, who reached the Class A semifinals last year, are scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 season on a winning note against Greely 54-49 at home in Wadsworth Arena on Dec. 9. The Raiders went into the holiday break sporting a 3-2 record.

