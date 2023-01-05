CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team is quickly establishing its identity — play hard, get out in transition and take pride in playing team defense.
The Eagles come into 2023 with a 1-1 record in Division II following a 68-49 loss at home to Laconia on Wednesday and are 3-1 overall after another strong showing at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington last week.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Weare on Friday to play the Generals of John Stark (0-3) at 6 p.m.
Coach Jack Loynd returns a talented front-court to the hardwood this winter, but the team’s fortunes may rest on how quickly the backcourt develops. The Eagles lost three-year starting guards Nick Houghton-LaClair and Grady Livingston to graduation, leaving some big shoes to fill.
“We not only lost Nick and Grady but also Isaiah (Mojica) and Spencer Ballou, who are all good ball handlers and allowed us to play four guards at a time,” Loynd said by phone Monday. “This is a different team. We’ve got to make some adjustments with the personnel we have.”
Last winter, KHS went 11-9 and reached the Elite Eight in Division II. No. 2 seeds Pelham outscored No. 7 Kennett 21-13 in the second quarter and that proved to be the difference in the quarterfinal matchup in Amherst with the Pythons slithering to a 51-40 win.
Last year also saw the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association go to an abbreviated season with teams playing three games a week, leaving next to no room for practice or game prep.
“Amazingly, we made it through that season,” Loynd said.
He added: “The wins we had against Bow and (Bishop) Brady, I’ll cherish the rest of my life. We had three guys out with COVID against Bow, and they were without their coach due to COVID.”
The Eagles lost seniors Spencer Ballou, Shane Fay, Nick Houghton-LaClair (captain), Grady Livingston (captain), Isaiah Mojica (captain), Spencer Ogren and Ameer Senor to graduation last June.
There are 31 boys out for the program this winter.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Jake Infinger and Evan Koroski; juniors Kasen Frechette, Tavon Porter and Tyler Walcott; sophomores Daven Bailey and Tristyn Jones; and freshmen Jayden Jackson, Bo Noung and Owen Robertson.
Members of the junior varsity team include junior Orion Essex; sophomores Dylan Hooper, Jones and Liam Lettre; and freshmen Jason Baker, Rylee Barnaby, Brady Cummings, Will Dzierzeski, Jayden Jackson, Keegan Jay, Bo Noung, Gregory Riley and Robertson.
Members of the freshmen squad are Aidan Barnaby, Juel Caban, Beckett Freberg, Owen Lebel, Jacob Lundrigan, Tim Sprouse, Jeffrey Tierney and Daniel Todorov.
Team captains are Clark, Dougherty and Koroski.
“They’re veterans who have played in pressure situations,” said Loynd.
Infinger gives the Eagles an aggressive defender and is being counted on to provide senior leadership.
Porter will mostly see time as a guard and is also solid on defense, while Walcott also makes the jump from the junior varsity and brings quickness to the court. Frechette will swing between varsity and JV to get plenty of playing time.
Bailey, who was one of the top freshmen in the state last year, can play any of the front-court positions but is sidelined at the moment recovering from an injury he sustained during football season.
Jones, who played JV last year, brings some solid offensive tools to the varsity squad, while freshmen Jackson, Noung and Robertson will swing between the varsity and JV.
“They’ve got energy and are athletic,” said Loynd. “Bo is our Vinnie Johnson, ‘The Microwave,’ he’s quick, aggressive and can shoot.”
Joining Loynd on the sidelines are new junior varsity coach Bo Noung, who takes over from Sedge Saunders; and assistant coaches Thomas (Boonie) Stapinski and volunteer and Nick Houghton-LaClair.
“I’ve got a great group of coaches to work with,” said Loynd. “Boonie and Nick eat and breathe basketball, and they can play. We can use them on the scout team.”
KHS went 2-1 in Farmington last week. The Eagles, who were the defending two-time tournament champs, opened play on Dec. 26 with all 11 members of the team scoring in an 80-24 victory over Franklin. Kennett saw its title defense come to an end when Derryfield beat the boys from Conway 64-46 on Dec. 28. The hometown flock wrapped up their tourney with a 64-41 victory over Lin-Wood on Dec. 29.
Dougherty was named to the All-Tournament team for the boys along with MVP Anakin Underhill of Belmont; Jake Avery, Lin-Wood; Jordan Berko, Farmington; Hugh Hamilton, Coe-Brown; Jack Kasnof, Derryfield; Alex Leslie, Profile; Sam Reposa, Belmont; Quinn Slater, Coe-Brown; and Dominic Starr, Somersworth.
The Eagles opened the regular season on a strong note with a 61-54 triumph on the road against Berlin (2-3 in Division III) on Dec. 21.
“It was a rock fight,” Loynd, laughing. “It was a game of runs at the beginning and it was much closer than the final score. (The Mountaineers) closed to within four with 33 seconds to play.”
He added: “It was a good basketball game.”
The Eagles were led offensively by Dougherty, who had 22 points, while Noung came off the bench to add 12. Koroski chipped in with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Infringer had seven; Clark, six; Jones, three; and Porter, three.
The Eagles had their home opener against Merrimack Valley (3-1), originally set for Dec. 23, postponed due to weather. It is now slated to be played on Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.
Friday’s scheduled opponent, John Stark, opened its season with three road losses, falling 73-31 at Bow (1-3) on Dec. 13; getting edged 65-63 at Plymouth (2-3) on Dec. 22; and getting beat 72-46 at Lebanon (2-2) on Tuesday.
