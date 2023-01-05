CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team is quickly establishing its identity — play hard, get out in transition and take pride in playing team defense.

The Eagles come into 2023 with a 1-1 record in Division II following a 68-49 loss at home to Laconia on Wednesday and are 3-1 overall after another strong showing at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington last week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.