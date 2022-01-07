FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team opened 2022 by hosting Gray-New Gloucester at Wadsworth Arena on Tuesday night. The visiting Patriots outscored the Raiders 39-25 in the second half to leave town with a 64-49 win.
The holiday layoff appeared to affect Fryeburg’s timing as Gray (3-3) looked the sharper squad, especially in the second half.
Fryeburg led 14-12 after the first quarter but trailed 25-24 at the half.
Gray opened up some breathing room and stretch the lead to double figures with a 19-10 third quarter, which staked the Patriots to a 44-34 cushion heading in the final frame.
The visitors had three players tickle the twine for double figures led by a game-high 17 points from Jay Hawkes, while sharpshooters Nate Hebert and Anthony Prescott each had four 3-pointers in the win as both scored 12 points.
Bobby Hallam led Fryeburg with 13 points, while Bryce Richardson added 11; Will Hallam, nine; Gunnar Saunders, six; Jordan Zerner, six; and Roy Mugabe and Liam Quinn, two each.
The Raiders (1-4) hit the hardwood this winter with an experienced group of energetic players who are anxious to play a full schedule after a season of uncertainty due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic last winter.
Thus far this winter and before Tuesday’s game, Fryeburg fell 69-63 at Greely on Dec. 10; beat Westbrook 51-37 on Dec. 14; slid to Freeport 49-41 on Dec. 17; and came up just short against Leavitt 48-41 on Dec. 21.
The Raiders were slated to host Waynflete on Dec. 29, but the Flyers were forced to postpone the contest due to cases of COVID. The game is now scheduled to be played on Jan. 20.
Head Coach Daniel Thomas, who takes over from longtime Raider mentor Sedge Saunders, has been impressed with the team’s level of play and support for each other. He considers himself lucky to be coaching a team that shows such promise.
Ben Darling, FA Class of 2016, is the new junior varsity coach.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Bobby Hallam, Roy Mugabe, Liam Quinn, Jaden Victor and Benjamin Vlug; juniors Geri Daiu, Will Hallam, Camden Johnson, Bryce Richardson and Jordan Zerner; and sophomores Boone Douglass, Jordan Dutton and Gunnar Saunders.
Members of the junior varsity squad include juniors Jason Piper, Matteo Sbuell ad Tamaz Tsabria; sophomores Sean Davis, Baraka Decesere, Emerson Hall and Austin Warren; and freshmen Brayden Greaney, Jagger Helwig and Michael Malia.
Although last season was different the Raiders nonetheless made great strides that should be evident as this season progresses. The players are energized in the early going and should carry that energy and understanding of the game right into the season.
Last winter, Coach Sedge Saunders, along with assistant coaches Oscar Saunders and Ben Darling presented the Coach’s Award for boys basketball to Will Hallam and Eloi Terricabras.
“Both of these young men had very successful seasons,” said Saunders. “They both did very well on the court and they do well in the classroom, as well, which we really appreciate. They lead by example on the court, during games and in practice, and their effort was top-notch at all times — their energy was very good and that was contagious. It really rubbed off on the other guys.”
The Raiders didn’t take to the court until late last January due to the pandemic and were only able to play a handful of games.
Bobby Hallam has been named team captain to open the season, while a second captain is to be announced at a later date. Hallam is coming off a spectacular football campaign and as captain understands the meaning of team and community leadership.
Gunnar Saunders will run the offense after an outstanding season as quarterback of the football team.
The Raiders will be a fun team to watch with their uptempo style and high-energy team defense. Coach Thomas plans to force opponents to play on every board on the floor.
Other starters along with Saunders and Hallam will include "Big Will" Hallam, at 6’8” tall and just over 300 pounds, Jordan Zenner and Liam Quinn.
The sixth-man, first Raider off the bench will come from a group of very talented players who will all see plenty of action in Ben Vlug, Geri Daiu, Roy Mugabe, Camden Johnson and Jaden Victor. They represent the depth on this squad, and each brings his own basketball skills to the team making the opposing coach’s hair curl.
Jordan Dutton adds to the depth.
The offense will spread out, and allow the perimeter people to create on their own. According to Coach Thomas, they are “a very unselfish group who will penetrate and dish” while "Big Will" patrols the paint. They all have range, so don’t be surprised by a three-point attack.
Fryeburg which traveled to Yarmouth (4-0) on Thursday night (results not known as of press time), is scheduled to close out this week by hosting Cape Elizabeth (3-3) on Saturday at 5 p.m. The junior varsity is slated to tip-off at 3:30 p.m.
