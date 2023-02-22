CONCORD — Kennett High junior Aida Wheat has been named the NH Track and Field Co-Athlete of the Week. She is undefeated in the 55-meter dash this season and ran 7.36 seconds at the NHIAA Division II Indoor State Championships in the Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College on Feb. 12 breaking the school record.

“In celebration of the two awesome State Championships held (Feb 12), we decided we would award this to each division, so we have 2 HOKA Female Athletes of the Week,” the New Hampshire Track and Field website stated on Sunday. “They both had performances to remember.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.