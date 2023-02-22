Kennett High junior Aida Wheat is all smiles after winning the 55-meter dash at the NHIAA Division II Indoor State Championships in the Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College on Feb. 12. On Sunday, she and Dover’s Isabel McIntyre were named HOKA Female Athletes of the Week. (KATHLEEN MURDOUGH PHOTO)
CONCORD — Kennett High junior Aida Wheat has been named the NH Track and Field Co-Athlete of the Week. She is undefeated in the 55-meter dash this season and ran 7.36 seconds at the NHIAA Division II Indoor State Championships in the Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College on Feb. 12 breaking the school record.
“In celebration of the two awesome State Championships held (Feb 12), we decided we would award this to each division, so we have 2 HOKA Female Athletes of the Week,” the New Hampshire Track and Field website stated on Sunday. “They both had performances to remember.
“The Division II honoree is undefeated against the rest of her division this season in her specialty, the 55-meter dash. Kennett’s Aida Wheat confirmed she is the queen of the dash winning in 7.36, her personal record. This ranks third in the entire state and leaves us wishing for an indoor Meet of Champions to truly settle this as four athletes are under 7.4 this season. Congrats to Aida Wheat, this week’s Division 2 HOKA Athlete of the Week!”
The Division I honoree is Dover’s Isabel McIntyre.
“McIntyre, who is a Division I champ in two events cementing her position as the top distance runners in Division 1,” the website wrote. “In control in both her wins, she started her day by winning the 1,000 meters virtue of a strong last lap creating a 4-second gap, crossing the line in 3:10.11. She followed that up with a heck of a win after a multi-athlete battle in the 1,500 as three athletes were within 2 seconds of one another. McIntyre crossed first in 5:05.16 and was a double state champ.”
Wheat, who was undefeated this season at 55 meters, came into the meet within 400 hundredths of a second of Gigi Miller’s school record. She broke the record in qualifying when she ran 7.38 seconds to top 15 other sprinters.
In the finals, Wheat burst out of the blocks and ran 7.36 seconds, to break her short-lived school record. Milford junior Keely Giordano was second in the eight-runner field in 7.44, while Coe-Brown senior Anushka Chavda completed the podium in third in 7.51.
“Aida had a day to remember,” said Coach Bernie Livingston. “She’s the only undefeated Division II sprinter and is tied with the girl (Iyana Braswell of Nashua South) in Division I for the fastest time this winter.”
Wheat’s sensational day concluded when she anchored the 4X200-meter relay team with Annabelle Light, Vanessa Van Dyne and Gabriella Cubero, which finished fifth overall out of 16 schools in 1:59.21.
Athletes and teams that finish in the top six at Dartmouth qualify for the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships at Worcester State University in Worcester, Mass. on March 18 at a time still yet to be determined.
