BARTLETT — White Mountain Indoor Golf’s Jack Wyman reports sign-ups for the second session have begun. That session is scheduled to start the last week of February. For more details, go to whitemountaininddorgolf.com.
Week 5 league results — Kiawah Island Resort (sponsored by Tuckerman's Restaurant and Tavern)
Flight 1 (gross) — Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti shot a 32 to take top honors and 20 points, followed by AJ Hooper/Adam Hooper, who shot 34 for 19 points; a two-way tie between Mark Labrie/Kevin Howard and Steve Jacques/Corey Madden, who shot 35 for 18 points; and there was four-way tie for fifth between Caleb McPherson/Ken McPherson, Kevin Drew/Mark Memoli, Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves and Colby Hall/Connor Doucet, who all shot 36 for 15 points.
Flight 2 (gross) — Torrey Adair/Sean Perley took the top spot and 20 points with a 30, followed by Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy, who shot a 32 for 19 points; Dave Schwartz/Duncan Yarworth, shot 35 for 18 points; and a tie between Dave Watson/Josh Shoan and Justin Jaques/Noah Hallgren, who each shot 38 for 17 points.
Flight 3 (gross) — Ben Higgins/Ian Olson shot a 35 for 20 points, followed by Ian Hayes/Dave DiMatteo, who shot 37 for 19 points; Bill Perry/Matt Perry, who 38 for 18 points; Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett, shot 40 for 17 points; and John Allen/John Linne and Donnie Chase/Tim Jackson tied for fifth with a 42 for 16 points.
In net results (two players, best ball), in Flight 1 — Mark Labrie/Kevin Howard and AJ Hooper/Adam Hooper both shot a 29 to earn the top spot and 19.5 points, followed by Steve Jacques/Corey Madden, who shot 30 for 18 points; and there was a four-way tie for fourth between Caleb McPherson/Ken McPherson, Kevin Drew/Mark Memoli, Stephen Puzas/Adam Lazilotti and Colby Hall/Connor Doucet, who all shot 31 for 15.5 points.
Flight 2 (net) — Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy took the top spot and 20 points with a 26 followed by Dave Schwartz/Duncan Yarworth and Torrey Adair/Sean Perley, who shot 28 for 18.5 points; David Thornton/Tim Sargent, shot 29 for 17 points; and Jerry Hembree/Noah Hembree, shot 30 for 16 points.
Flight 3 (net) — Ben Higgins/Ian Olson and Ian Hayes/Dave DiMatteo shared the top spot and 19.5 points with a 27 followed by Bill Perry/Matt Perry, Kat Petts/Dale Petts and Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett, who shot a 30 for 17 points to place fifth on the week.
In the overall point standings through tive weeks, the top five in Flight 1 are: Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti are in first with 78.5 points, followed by Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves, 75.5; Kevin Drew/Mark Memoli, 72.5; Caleb McPherson/Ken McPherson, 72; and Steve Jacques/Corey Madden, 64.5
In Flight 2 — Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy, 87.5 points; Torrey Adair/Sean Perley, 75; Dave Schwartz/Duncan Yarworth, 74.5; Bill Earle/Ed Chappe, 70; and Connor Buck/Nick Hoguhton, 63.5.
In Flight 3 — Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett, 82.5 points; Ben Higgins/Ian Olson, 80; Tim Jackson/Donnie Chase, 79.5; Kat Petts/Dale Petts, 73; and Bill Smith/Christina Malchiodi, 66.5.
The men’s closest-to-the-pin honors went to Mark Labrie, while Sharron Hill had closest-to-the-pin honors for the women.
The Andes Ski Shop weekly giveaway went to Bobby Blake/Dom Torch.
Fun fact: Kiawah Island Resort in South Carolina is widely considered one of the most difficult courses in the country and also the most expensive. It costs well over $500 a round to play and that doesn't include your caddie fee.
