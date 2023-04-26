Kennett High senior Kaylee McLellan, seen here knocking down the game-tying free throw in the state championship game against Bow on March 12, was selected to Division II All-State, Honorable Mention and named to the All-Defensive Team for Division II, in basketball by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization. (RACHEL SHAPLES PHOTO)
Senior Kaylee McLellan helped the Kennett High girls’ basketball team win the Division II State Championship last month. (COURTESY BALL 603)
Editor’s note: 2022-2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Madison Walcott, the daughter of Amy and Chris Walcott of Bartlett, is promoting “Youth Empowerment Through Sports” by assisting, encouraging and celebrating Mount Washington Valley athletes.
My goal is to highlight fellow student-athletes each month who are making a difference on their sports teams at Kennett High and in the community.
Nominations are in for the athlete of the month for March, and this was not a surprise and was well-deserved. The athlete of the month is senior Kaylee McLellan.
Kaylee is the daughter of Wendy Vajentic and Jeff McLellan who lives in Conway. She is 18 years old and is a two-sport athlete. Kaylee plays varsity basketball and runs cross-country.
She has been playing basketball for 13 years now and is a game-changer when she steps onto the court. Last month, the Kennett High girls’ basketball team won the Division II State Championship, beating previously undefeated Bow 38-37, thanks to two amazing free throws by Kaylee with no time left on the clock.
Kaylee, who was named to the Division II All-Defensive Team, was also named All-State, Honorable Mention for her play on the court this winter.
“I don’t think a lot of teams knew Kaylee McLellan coming into this season, but they do now,” said Coach Larry Meader. “She’s gotten better every single year and this year, I couldn’t take her off the floor. Kaylee is so good defensively that we had her guard the other team’s best players.”
He added: “Kaylee held Bow’s leading scorer (Juliette) Tarsa scoreless in the championship game, and in the semifinals, she held the Division II Player of the Year (Pelham junior) Jasmine Becotte to 14 points (nine below her average), plus Kaylee outscored them both (14 points against Bow and 21 versus Pelham).”
In cross-country, Kaylee led the Eagles as she had all season, finishing 28th overall out of 132 runners, at the prestigious Meet of Champions. She was just three spots out of qualifying for the New England Cross-Country Championships.
“Kaylee set a PR by a second,” said Coach Bernie Livingston. “This was her best race of the season. She’s had a remarkable career. If she missed two practices in four years I’d be surprised.”
He added: “Kaylee finished up a great cross-country career. She runs so well tactically. She was 49th after the first mile. She just runs such strong even paced runs — she’s a natural. I’ve never had anyone run smarter than Kaylee.”
Kaylee’s favorite things about sports are competing with other teams, forming relationships with teammates and coaches, accomplishing personal goals and putting hard work into play to see improvements.
She also plays sports to stay in shape and connect with her peers. She loves celebrating a big win as a team.
Kaylee’s advice for other athletes is, “To show up every day, work hard, always compete and leave all you’ve got out on the court every day.”
