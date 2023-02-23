Aida Wheat is a three-sport athlete who plays soccer, indoor and outdoor track and also competes in U19 club soccer for Seacoast United. Overall, Aida is a well-rounded athlete with a 4.0+ grade point average. (COURTESY PHOTOS)
Kennett High junior Aida Wheat is all smiles after winning the 55-meter dash at the NHIAA Division II Indoor State Championships in the Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College on Feb. 12. On Sunday, she and Dover’s Isabel McIntyre were named HOKA Female Athletes of the Week. (KATHLEEN MURDOUGH PHOTO)
Editor’s note: 2022-2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Madison Walcott, the daughter of Amy and Chris Walcott of Bartlett, is promoting “Youth Empowerment Through Sports” by assisting, encouraging and celebrating Mount Washington Valley athletes.
My goal is to highlight fellow student-athletes each month who are making a difference on their sports teams at Kennett High and in the community. Here is my January selection.
Nominations are in for the athlete of the month for January, and this was not a surprise and was well-deserved. The athlete of the month is junior Aida Blue Wheat.
Aida, a junior who just turned 17, is the daughter of Shannon Palentchar and Chris Palentchar, and lives in Jackson.
She is a three-sport athlete who plays soccer, indoor and outdoor track and also competes in U19 club soccer for Seacoast United. Overall, Aida is a well-rounded athlete with a 4.0+ grade point average.
She has been running track her whole life. This winter was her first time having a full season of running indoor track at Kennett High School. Her favorite thing is how team-oriented sports are. She enjoys the drive and hard work that sports can bring.
Aida also plays sports to give her a level of control in her life and says it is a great confidence booster. She would love to play sports at a college level but is indecisive if she would like to pursue soccer or track.
Aida can run a 100-meter dash in 12.50 seconds and the 200 meters in 25.37, and earlier this month broke the indoor original 55-meter dash school record which is now 7.36 seconds when she won the event at the NHIAA Division II Indoor State Championships in the Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College.
“Aida had a day to remember,” said Coach Bernie Livingston. “She’s the only undefeated Division II sprinter and is tied with the girl (Iyana Braswell of Nashua South) in Division I for the fastest time this winter.”
Coach Livingston spoke about Wheat’s strengths as a sprinter.
“She’s fast out of the blocks and accelerates so quickly,” he said. “What she does that very few can do is she usually runs faster in the finals than the trails. She’s got the three’T’s’ — training, technique and tactics — which make her one of a kind. You don’t get many athletes like Aida.”
With her win, Aida has qualified for the prestigious New England Indoor Track and Field Championships at Worcester State University in Worcester, Mass. on March 18.
Aida is also an accomplished long jump and qualified for the state championships in that event, too. She has a caeer-best long jump of 16 feet and 6 inches.
In her free time, Aida likes to watch movies, hang out with friends, cook, work out and participate in our Kennett High DECA club.
Advice from Aida for other athletes is, “If you really really want something and work hard enough, you can definitely achieve it.”
