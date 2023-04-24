FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy track team is ready for a meet. After nearly a month of preseason training, the Raiders are eager to run, throw and jump against another school.
With a little help from Mother Nature, that will happen on Tuesday. Fryeburg is scheduled to open the regular season in New Hampshire on Tuesday (4 p.m.) in a seven-school meet hosted by neighboring Kennett High in Conway.
Coach Trevor Hope has been pleased with how spring training has gone.
“The preseason has gone well,” he said. “We have made the most of our situation since there (was still) snow on the track (for several weeks). We have not used the turf fields so we have been training on the roads so far but are just now starting to make use of part of the track (two weeks ago).”
Hope added: “The athletes have been getting in good shape and we have had time to work with the throwers. Now that we have the track, we can start working on hurdles, and the jumps.”
There are 33 Raiders (16 girls and 17 boys) out for track this spring.
Girls out for the team include seniors Kacey-Jane Clark, Wooyeon Oh and Eliza Thorne; juniors Isabel Macht, Aleigha Monroe and Barbara Stumpf Artero; sophomores Madeline Beckwith, Enna Carbone, Hazel Lewis, Haley Littlefield, Jocelyn Roy and Cara Sia Yoo; and freshmen Lily Bryan, Brackett-Ane Clark, Maeve Harlow and Kate Owens.
Boys out this spring include seniors Jacob Adams, Geri Daiu, Andrew Irwin and Tristin Nylin; juniors Tuna Akyazi, Arthur Baptista, Jonah Densmore, Zackary Emery, Samuel Johson, Hyunsoo Lee, Idan Or and Livne Tavor-Grinberg; sophomores Benjamin Allocco, Luke Staires and Hauki Takagi; and freshmen Eva Burns and Jun Watanabe.
The captains for the team are Eliza Thorne, Isabel Macht, Arkie Baptista and Zack Emery.
“All of them are great athletes to watch through the season as well and are all hopeful of qualifying for states,” said Hope. “I couldn't be happier with the talent and leadership of these four athletes. Three of them being juniors makes me very happy that we can develop the program with them again next year. Eliza is the only senior and we wish her the best in her last season of high school track.”
Joining Hope on the sidelines will be Assistant Coaches Corinn Hope and Kevin McDonald.
The Raiders have one of the top athletes in the Pine Tree State in Adams, who holds the school record in the long jump and is an outstanding sprinter.
“Jacob Adams is hoping to return to New Englands for outdoors after his successful indoor season,” Hope said.
Hope likes his team.
“There is a lot of good character on the team,” he said. “Everyone has been willing to learn and try new things and work hard to get into shape. We have 33 athletes on the roster which is a little larger than the last couple of years so I am hoping we can run more relays and spread the team out to a lot of events at meets.”
If there is a concern this spring it might have been the slow end to winter.
“We haven't been able to work with the jumpers a lot because of the snow on the field so they will need to be extra diligent in training to be ready for the first meets,” said Hope. “The last two meets of the season conflict with prom and graduation which can take a lot of focus from competing at the end of the season.”
He added: “We will do our best to keep the motivation going and hopefully have a better showing at the state meet.”
The Raiders have talked about goals for this season.
“I want everyone to have a good understanding of the form and concepts of the events they are competing in,” Hope said. “I’ve been focusing on trying to develop more of a program for the throwers especially.”
He wants “a unified team.”
“Track has so many different events and since we train in different groups it is hard for the team to get to know everyone,” said Hope. “I want to do more to bring the team together and develop our track and field culture.”
The Raiders are scheduled to close out the week on Friday (3:30 p.m.) with a meet in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. The Capers are slated to host Fryeburg, Poland, Freeport and Saint Doms.
FA, which has six meets on its schedule, does not have a home meet planned for this season.
The Western Maine Championships are scheduled for May 27 (9 a.m.) at Lake Region High School in Naples, Maine.
