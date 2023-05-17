BRISTOL — After being rained out of its second and final home meet on May 2, the Kennett High track team finally returned to competition on Saturday and did so in a big way at the annual Bristol Lions Invitational at Newfound High School. Both KHS teams placed third in an 11-school field while posting a staggering 37 season or personal best performances.
“Missing our home meet was really tough,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said by phone Tuesday. “The good thing was it gave us a chance to regroup and get ready physically and mentally for the stretch run of our season.”
He added: The kids did an outstanding job. We probably had 40 kids competing and in 27 events we set 37 personal or season bests. We had a great day.”
For the girls, hosts Newfound won the meet with 173 points, followed by Plymouth, 87; Kennett, 70; Conant, 69; John Stark, 42; White Mountains, 33; Inter-Lakes, 28; Gilford, 27; New Hampton, 14; and Proctor Academy, 2.
For the boys, Plymouth earned bragging rights with 90 points, narrowly edging Conant and Kennett, which had 87.33 and 87 points, respectively, followed by John Stark, 78.66; Newfound, 77; Inter-Lakes, 45; White Mountains, 32; Proctor Academy, 18; Gilford, 17; and Holy Farm Academy, 6.
Results for the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Ellie MacDonald, Newfound, 13.25): Josie MacDonald, 22nd, 17.23; and Isabella Sidoti, 25th, 22.22.
200-meter dash (won by Ellie MacDonald, Newfound, 28.26): Tianna Alleyne, 16th, 32.92; Hannah Smith, 26th, 35.74; and MacDonald, 30th, 37.50.
400-meter dash (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 1:01.96): Aida Wheat, second, 1:02.83; Shannon Abrams, fourth, 1:05.98.
800 meters (won by Adrienne Kennedy, Conant, 2:36.23): Autumn Verran, ninth, 3:55.70; Mara Taylor, 12th, 2:58.53; Jewelz Gorham, 16th, 3:02.51; and Grace Yannelli, 17th, 3:07.60.
1,600 meters (won by Ellie Englund, Plymouth, 5:30.86): Gorham, fifth, 6:13.82; and Stephanie Kendzierski, eighth, 6:25.19.
100-meter hurdles (won by Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, 17.74): Vanessa VanDyne, seventh, 21.34.
300-meter hurdles (won by Stacia Paul, Newfound, 51.14): Kendzierski, Kennett, fourth, 1:01.31.
4X100 relay (won by Newfound, 51.86): Kennett — Abrams, Lopashaski, Gabriella Cubero and Wheat, second, 51.99.
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — Abrams, Cubero, Wheat and Lopashanski — 4:24.87).
High jump: (won by Anelie Flynn, Plymouth, 4’8”): VanDyne, fourth, 4’4”.
Long jump (won by Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, 16’3.5”): Wheat, seventh, 13’5.25”; Lopashanski, 11th, 12’7”.
Triple jump (won by Mackenzie Hibbert, New Hampton, 32’9”): VanDyne, fifth, 28’1.25”; and Verran, sixth, 28’1.25”.
Shot put (won by EMalina Bohlmann, Newfound, 32’8.5”); Annabelle Light, third, 24’5”; Smith, 10th, 20’4”; Zoe Groves, 13th, 19’4.5”; Molly Rodriguez, 16th, 15’2”; and Sidoti, 17th, 10’9.25”.
Discus (won by Isabelle Laplume, Newfound, 98’7”): Light, fourth, 76’; Hallie Morneau, ninth, 50’5”; Groves, 13th, 42’11”; Angelina Legare, 15th, 36’7”; Rodriguez, 16th, 36’3”; and Hannah Kelsch, 17th, 29’10”.
Javelin (won by Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, 117’1”): Light, third, 79’4”; Smith, sixth, 63’9”; Groves, 11th, 54’1”; Morneau, 12th, 52’8”; and Lillian Hicks, 16th, 45’8”.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Ben Sawyer, Conant, 11.56): Tyler Walcott, third, 11.9; Logan Troon, fifth, 12.3; Devon Glackin, 15th, 13.12; Mikey Lyons, 20th, 13.36; and Lance Sholik, 24th, 14.02.
200-meter dash (won by Logan Montgomery, John Stark, 23.8): Walcott, fifth, 25.19; Glackin, 13th, 26.8; Sholik, 24th, 29.7; and Isac Nelson, 28th, 31.69.
400 meters (won by Logan Montgomery, John Stark, 52.13): Ross Stephens, third, 55:6.
800 meters (won by Eli Lemire, John Stark, 2:04.09): Rob Burton, sixth, 2:27.67; Jack Jarell, ninth, 2:30.28; Jeffrey Tierney, 11th, 2:34.46; Lyons, 15th, 2:56.39; and Finn Lajoie, 17th, 3:13.9.
1,600 meters (won by Nathan Alajajian, Conant, 4:54.04): William Odell, ninth, 5:22.99; Tierney, 11th, 5:31.92; Lajoie, 18th, 6:26.41; and Lyons, 19th, 6:55.77.
3,200 meters (won by Ben Biche, Kennett, 10:47, a new PR by 21 seconds).
110-meter hurdles (won by Cole Ahern, Plymouth, 16.15): Sebastian Brochu, seventh, 19:98.
300-meter hurdles (won by Kaden Colby, Conant, 45.97): Brochu, fifth, 49.32.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Troon, Stephens, Nash Harrigan and Walcott — 45.89, season-best).
4X400 relay (won by Conant, 3:39.33): Stephens, Charlie Doherty, Glackin and Odell, fourth, 4:03.17.
High jump (won by Nash Harrigan, Kennett, 5’10”, a new PR): Beckett Clark, 10th, 4’10”; and Burton, 13th, 4’6”.
Long jump (won by Rio Calle, John Stark, 19’10”): Harrigan, second, 19’6” (PR); Troon, sixth, 17’10.25” (PR); Walcott, 13th, 16’2”,(PR); Glackin, 14th, 16’1” (PR); and Clark, 16th, 15’10.25 (PR).
Triple jump (won by David Walker, Inter-Lakes, 41’4.5”): Harrigan, Kennett, 40’6.5” (PR): and Clark, eighth, 31’11”.
Shot put (won by Owen Arias, Kennett, 39’3.25”, a new PR).
Discus (won by Alexander Luehrs, Plymouth, 134’5”): Arias, eighth, 91.10” (PR); Jonah Katz, 16th, 79’5”; and Aidan Parsons, 19th, 73’7”.
Javelin (won by Gabriel Kean, Plymouth, 128’3.5”): Lyons, fifth, 95’10” (PR); Parsons, sixth, 95’3” (PR); and Sholik, 21st, 61’8.5”.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Tilton for the annual Wilderness League Championship on Saturday (9 a.m.). The meet is hosted by Winnisquam Regional High School, which is coached by Kennett alumni Patti Malone.
