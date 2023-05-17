KHS Track - seniors with flowers

The Kennett High track team was rained out of its final home meet on May 2. The Eagles always honor their seniors at this meet, but due to the cancellation, seniors (from left) Annabelle Light, Mara Taylor, Shannon Abrams, Devon Glackin and Ben Biche were presented flowers at indoor practice after school in the cafeteria. Coach Bernie Livingston plans to recognize the seniors on Tuesday, May 23 (2:30 p.m.), when the Eagles have their annual obstacle course training session. (KATHLEEN MURDOUGH PHOTO)

BRISTOL — After being rained out of its second and final home meet on May 2, the Kennett High track team finally returned to competition on Saturday and did so in a big way at the annual Bristol Lions Invitational at Newfound High School. Both KHS teams placed third in an 11-school field while posting a staggering 37 season or personal best performances.

“Missing our home meet was really tough,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said by phone Tuesday. “The good thing was it gave us a chance to regroup and get ready physically and mentally for the stretch run of our season.”

