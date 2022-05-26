FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy track team was shy on numbers it traveled to York, Maine last Thursday, but the Raiders did turn in several strong performances.
“We had 18 athletes on the bus due to COVID, injury and a music performance,” said Kevin McDonald, Raiders’ head coach. “That being said, we had some outstanding performances.”
Fryeburg had just three girls for the meet with the host Warriors, Poland, York and Seacoast Christian and finished last overall with 26 points. The FA boys took fourth with 10 points. York took top honors for the boys and the girls.
For the girls, junior Eliza Thorne lowered her season best to 1:03.55 in the 400 meters.
“Although she will not compete in our last meet or the Western Maine Conference Championships, due to prom and graduation, we are very excited with her progress,” said McDonald. “Eliza also finished third in the 200 meters with an impressive 28.46.”
He added: “Haley Littlefield (a sophomore) has continued to improve all season and threw a personal best in the javelin of 61'11”. Haley is a solid athlete and a joy to have on the team.”
For the boys. “Bruno Brandow missed three weeks of practice due to COVID and this was his first meet back and boy did he shine,” McDonald said. “Bruno finished third in a very tight 100 meters in 11.61 and punched his ticket to States. Right behind Bruno was Jacob Adams, who also punched his ticket to states with a 11.69. The state meet 100 meters looks to be a very tight race and may take a sub 11.40 to win it. Bruno and Jacob will only get faster as we fine-tune their training.”
Adams finished second in the long jump with his best jump of the year of 21’1” (Liam Dunn of York won the event at 21’2”).
“Padric McGrath led the charge in the throwing events with finishes of fourth in the shot (35’9”), third in the discus (92’6”) and 11th in the javelin (101’1”),” McDonald said. “Padric is a team captain and I cannot say enough about how much he has meant to me and the team these last four years. Padric will be sorely missed and our loss is Maine Maritime’s gain. Could you ask for a better athlete? Sure, but this young man is on top of the heap for athletes I have had the pleasure to work with. We wish him all the best.”
Luke Dupuis asked if he could drop the 1,600 and focus on the 3,200 meters.
“Luke said he was ready to try and meet the state standard in the 3,200,” McDonald said. “Coming in with a time of 11:02, I said let’s get after it. The race unfolded very well and Luke was knocking off perfect splits. The duece is a tough race and laps 5 and 6 will tell the story of of what kind of shape you are in. Luke was rolling. The final two laps can be a hardest work of your life, but when you are close to your goal, they can be the best laps of your life. Luke rocked it, running 10:47.35 — a huge improvement and a ticket to states.
He added: “Life is good as a coach of track and field at F.A. We don't have the numbers to compete with York, but we do have some incredible athletes and as a coach I could not ask for more.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to travel to Hiram, Maine on Friday for a 3:30 p.m. at Sacopee Valley High School.
The Class B State Meet is slated for Saturday, June 4 at Mount Desert Island Track and Field in Bar Harbor, Maine with the first event set for 10 a.m.
