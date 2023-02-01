CONWAY — Three days of ski jumping brought a smile to Kennett High Coach Chip Henry’s face. This is what winter is all about for the face of the sport here in the North Country. Henry watched as his Eagles soared to victory on the jump in Plymouth on Friday night; followed that up by running the MWV Ski Jumping’s annual club meet on the Kancamagus Highway; and wrapped up the weekend on the Nansen ski jumps in Milan.
"It was a great weekend,” said Henry with a wide grin.
In Plymouth, Kennett topped six other schools for the overall team win with 385 points, followed by Plymouth, 371; Merrimack Valley, 266; Lebanon, 171; Mascoma Valley, 100; White Mountains Regional, 95; and Concord, 92.
Defending state champs Hanover did not make the trek to Plymouth.
Individually, Mascoma Valley’s Benton Smith flew to first place with a score of 179 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 78.5 on his first jump, 88.75 on his second and 90.25 on his third attempt. Scores are awarded based on distance and style, including the landing.
He shared the podium with a pair of Eagles — Tyler McCluskey and Carter Tasker — who finished second and third, respectively with 174 and 159.25 points.
McCluskey’s jumps drew scores of 87 points, 87 and 80.75.
Tasker’s jumps scored 81.5, 77.75 and 73.
Other members of Coach Flight Squad were Sawyer Battles, fourth, 158.25; Joey Nichipor, 10th, 148.25; Matteo DegliAngeli, 14th, 140; Vivian Rober-Carpenter, 16th, 133.5 (second-best female jumper on the night behind Plymouth’s Hailey Gamsey, who was 13th with 141.25 points); Liz Blair, 17th, 132.25; Matin Lockhart, 18th, 130.5; Sophie Saunders, 19th, 129.75; and Finn Bradley, 21st, 127.
MWV Ski Jumping hosted three dozen jumpers from all over New England and New York on Saturday on its 10-, 20- and 35-meter jumps.
Many of the same jumpers headed north to Milan on Sunday for the Nansen Eastern Ski Jumpin Tournament.
Thirty-six jumpers took flight on the K39 hill. Max Fey, of the New York Ski Educational Foundation, not only won the U14 competition but also posted the top overall score of 227 points with his two jumps of 112.3 and 114.7 points. He flew 41 meters on his second jump, matching Andover’s Mychael Reynolds, who was second in the Open Male Division among 14 competitors.
Also in the U14 male division, Eli Larkin, also of NYSEF, was second with 213.7 points and was joined on the podium by Galen McCusker of the Lebanon Outing Club, who placed third with 129.6 points.
For the U14 girls, Ford Sayre’s Caroline Chor topped five other jumpers for the win with 100.3 points. She was joined on the podium Islay Shell, of Salisbury Winter Sports Association, who took second with 74.3 points, while NYSEF’s Leila Fey was third, 52.3.
In the open female division, which also had six jumpers, Kerry Tole of the Andover Outing Club took the win with 108 points, followed by Jhala Gregory of Hanover was second, 74.8; and Hailey Garnsey of AOC placed third, 73.4.
Elizabeth Blair and Sophie Saunders finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with 54.1 and 37.6 points in the division.
In the open male division, former Kennett High standout and two-time state champion, Sean Maloney topped 13 other jumpers for the win with 212.2 points. He was joined on the podium by Reynolds, second, 211.5, and Jai Gregory, of Hanover, third, 190.6.
Fellow former KHS standout Parker Haynes led six other MWV Ski Jumping Club members, placing fifth with 178.5 points. He was followed by Tyler McCluskey, seventh, 154.8; Carter Tasker, 10th, 123.4; Joy Nichipor, 11th, 108.4; Sawyer Battles, 13th, 91.2; and Stinson Myles, 14th, 44.0.
On the K10 jump, in the U10 female division, Ford Sayre’s Catherine Chor took first with 119.3 points, while AOC’s Louisa Steppe was second, 99.3.
In the U10 male division, SWSA’s Wyath Taylor was first with 102.1 points.
In the open male division, AOC teammates Harper Stepp and Matthew Tourville took the top two spots with 104.6 and 100.3 points, respectively.
Sarah Beck was the lone open female competitor, taking the division with 85.1 points.
Kennett had been scheduled to host its lone home meet on Jan. 20, which would have featured the official dedication of The Chip Henry Ski Jump with the jumping action to follow, but it was postponed due to bad weather.
It will now be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:45 p.m. The Nansen Ski Jump had been earmarked as the host of the pre-states that day, but the meet is now being moved to Conway.
Henry, a 1993 KHS graduate, was one of the top ski jumpers in the East during his high school years and has been jumping coach for the Eagles since 2002.
Division I action is scheduled to continue on Thursday when Hanover hosts a meet at the Storrs Pond Recreation Area. The first jumoper is slated to take flight at 6 p.m.
The Division I State Ski Jumping Championships will be held on Nansen Ski Jump on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.