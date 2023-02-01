CONWAY — Three days of ski jumping brought a smile to Kennett High Coach Chip Henry’s face. This is what winter is all about for the face of the sport here in the North Country. Henry watched as his Eagles soared to victory on the jump in Plymouth on Friday night; followed that up by running the MWV Ski Jumping’s annual club meet on the Kancamagus Highway; and wrapped up the weekend on the Nansen ski jumps in Milan.

"It was a great weekend,” said Henry with a wide grin.

