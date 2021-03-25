CONWAY — Nine members of the Kennett High cross-country ski team qualified to race in the prestigious Meet of Champions at Proctor Academy after posting top 10 results in the Division I Nordic State Championships earlier this month, but just three Eagles — Carli Krebs and Grace Perley for the girls and Gabriel Freedman for the boys — were able to make the trek to compete.
The athletes raced a 7.5K freestyle course on March 9.
Taking top honors for the girls in the 38-skier field was Catherine Stow of Gilford, who won the race in 20:12.
Concord’s Kaitlyn Watt, daughter of former two-time Kennett High skimeister Jim Watt, finished second in 21:13, while Katherine Gage of Derryfield was third in 21:21.
Krebs, a sophomore and the newly crowned Division I skimeister for the girls, and Perley, a junior, both cracked the top 15, finishing 14th and 15th, respectively, in 23:43 and 23:51.
For the boys, Tyler Watt, whose dad is Jim, topped 38 other boys to win the race in 19:09. He was joined on the podium by Gilford’s Mitchell Townsend, who was second in 19:15, and Noah Phipps of Hanover, who took third in 19:22.
Freedman, a freshman, was 36th overall in 22:30.
Also qualifying, but unable to attend were Theo Castonguay and Dominick Perry for the boys, along with Shannon Derby, Leah Anzaldi, Kathryn Hawkes and Dylan Derby for the girls.
