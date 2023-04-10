CONWAY — Thirty-seven Kennett High seniors were recognized by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association as New Hampshire Scholar-Athletes in Division II at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord last Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the first time in three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that the ceremony was held in person. The previous three years saw each school hold its own ceremony to recognize the honoree.

