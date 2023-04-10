Thirty-seven Kennett High seniors were recognized by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association as New Hampshire Scholar-Athletes in Division II at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord last Tuesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Thirty-seven Kennett High seniors were recognized by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association as New Hampshire Scholar-Athletes in Division II at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord last Tuesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Kennett High seniors head to Concord last Tuesday to be recognized by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association as New Hampshire Scholar-Athletes in Division II at the Capitol Center for the Arts. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Thirty-seven Kennett High seniors were recognized by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association as New Hampshire Scholar-Athletes in Division II at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord last Tuesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Thirty-seven Kennett High seniors were recognized by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association as New Hampshire Scholar-Athletes in Division II at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord last Tuesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Kennett High seniors head to Concord last Tuesday to be recognized by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association as New Hampshire Scholar-Athletes in Division II at the Capitol Center for the Arts. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Thirty-seven Kennett High seniors were recognized by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association as New Hampshire Scholar-Athletes in Division II at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord last Tuesday.
Tuesday marked the first time in three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that the ceremony was held in person. The previous three years saw each school hold its own ceremony to recognize the honoree.
This was the 36th year for females and the 25th year for males to receive these highly distinguished awards.
Kennett boys and girls included Shannon Abrams, who plays soccer, alpine skis and outdoor track; Leah Alkalay, field hockey, cross-country skiing and tennis; Joce Anzaldi, soccer, cross-country skiing and tennis; Willem Badger, soccer, cross-country skiing and tennis; Sawyer Battles, football, ski jumping and lacrosse; Ben Biche, cross-country and outdoor track; Victoria Brocato, volleyball and softball; Tessa Capozzoli, field hockey and ice hockey; Marissa Caputo, soccer, basketball and softball; Morgan Carr, field hockey, alpine skiing and lacrosse; Sean Carrier, football and lacrosse; Catherine Chick, basketball and softball; Alex Clark, soccer and basketball; McKayla Dockham, cross-country, indoor track and tennis; Ben Dougherty, golf and basketball; Ashley Gardside, soccer, alpine skiing and softball; Devon Glackin indoor and outdoor track; Brady Hooper, football and lacrosse; Jacob Infinger, soccer, basketball and lacrosse; Evan Koroski, football and basketball; Carli Krebs, soccer, cross-country skiing and tennis; Annabelle Light, cross-country, indoor and outdoor track; Ceili Mahoney, volleyball, alpine skiing, Unified basketball and tennis; Kaylee McLellan, cross-country and basketball; Sophia Odell, soccer and softball; Vivian Rober-Carpenter, field hockey, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and lacrosse; Cooper Santuccio, football and lacrosse; Sam Seavey, football, ice hockey and baseball; Remi Snowdon, field hockey and softball; Kyle Stearns, football, cross-country skiing and lacrosse; Lagan Tatarczuk, volleyball and Unified basketball; Mara Taylor, cross-country and outdoor track; Elise Vachon, soccer and alpine skiing; Bridger Viger, alpine skiing and baseball; Lauren Violette, cross-country, Unified basketball and softball; and Cole Westover, football and Unified basketball.
Kennett High principal Kevin Carpenter and athletic director Neal Weaver were delighted to see so many Eagles recognized.
"The Kennett community and the Mount Washington Valley should be proud that we are represented by such outstanding young men and women,” Weaver said. “Having 37 student-athletes recognized as NHIAA scholar athletes is a reflection of the large number of seniors at Kennett High School who have worked diligently the past four years, both on the field and in the classroom, as well as in the community and hallways as role models for their peers. The highlight of the day is watching them walk across the stage to receive their award!”
He added: “It was great to be able to gather together for the first time since 2019 to recognize all of the students from Division II on their accomplishment as NHIAA scholar-athletes.”
NHIAA high school student-athletes from throughout New Hampshire were recognized for achieving academic and athletic excellence. Award recipients are nominated each year by their school principals based on criteria that require the high school seniors to have a B-plus or equivalent grade point average throughout their high school careers; must letter and be currently active in at least two varsity sports; and participate in community service activities and serve as role models to their peers.
Each student-athlete received an award certificate and a commemorative pin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.