CONWAY — Thirty-four Kennett High seniors were recently recognized as New Hampshire scholar-athletes in Division II.
The event, sponsored by the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association and N.H. Athletic Directors Association, is traditionally held at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord each spring but due to the COVID-19 pandemic is was not able to be held in person for the second year in a row.
This was the 34th year for females and the 23rd year for males to receive these highly distinguished awards.
Kennett boys and girls included Sam Alkalay, Nordic skiing and tennis; Leah Anzaldi, who does soccer, Nordic skiing and tennis; Brianna Boynton, volleyball and tennis; Tatum Brett, field hockey and lacrosse; Camden Capozzoli, soccer and ski jumping; Mackenzie Carr, field hockey and alpine skiing; Ella Chandler, field hockey, basketball and lacrosse; Parker Coleman, football, alpine skiing and baseball; Jaelin Cummings, field hockey, basketball and lacrosse; Olivia Curry, field hockey, indoor track and lacrosse; Amirah Daugherty, volleyball and softball; Dylan Derby, cross-country, Nordic skiing, ski jumping and tennis; Shannon Derby, cross-country, Nordic skiing and tennis; Kameryn Dockham, cross-country and tennis; Bobby Graustein, football, alpine skiing and lacrosse; Katheryn Hawkes, field hockey and Nordic skiing; Bryce Hill, soccer, indoor and outdoor track; Jessica Hill, indoor and outdoor track; Elizabeth Koroski, field hockey and ski jumping; Nicole Lockhart-Rios, soccer and tennis; Celia Lynn, cross-country, indoor track and lacrosse; Ian Martin, indoor and outdoor track; Sierra McManus, volleyball and softball; Parker Mustapha, ski jumping and lacrosse; Matt Nordwick, soccer and basketball; Sierra Parsons, cross-country, basketball and outdoor track; Dominick Perry, cross-country and Nordic skiing; Dalton Petell, soccer and lacrosse; Braden Santuccio, football and lacrosse; Maddie Stewart, field hockey and basketball; Thomas Troon, football, indoor and outdoor track; Grace Ward, alpine skiing and tennis; Grace Wilkinson, indoor and outdoor track; and Bryson Wrobleski, ice hockey and lacrosse.
Kennett High principal Kevin Carpenter and athletic director Neal Weaver were delighted to see so many Eagles recognized.
"The Kennett community and the Mount Washington Valley should be proud that we are represented by such outstanding young men and women,” Weaver said.
NHIAA high school student-athletes from throughout New Hampshire were recognized for achieving academic and athletic excellence. Award recipients are nominated each year by their school principals based on criteria that require the high school seniors to have a B-plus grade point average, letter and be currently active in at least two varsity sports, participate in community service activities and serve as role models to their peers.
Each student-athlete will receive an award certificate and a commemorative pin.
