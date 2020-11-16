For athletic directors Neal Weaver at Kennett High School and Sue Thurston at Fryeburg Academy, COVID-19 has brought on major changes to their jobs, and to how our local high schools provide safe and healthy athletic activities and competitions. In phone interviews last week, Thurston and Weaver shared insights and experiences from the vastly altered scenes of high school athletics in Maine and New Hampshire.
When the coronavirus first shut down on-campus learning last spring, Fryeburg Academy was in the midst of its normal March spring break. Teams had not gathered, sports registrations were not complete and some players had not even met new coaches. With the sudden break, Raiders student-athletes were barred from campus, and there was little opportunity to organize as teams. Several coaches reached out to their athletes to provide Zoom sessions to keep players socially connected, but formalized athletic activity was completely wiped out.
At Kennett High, as school shutdown came to pass, coaches had a small window to connect with their athletes, and spring coaches set up schedules for a variety of activities: Google meetings, Zoom virtual training sessions and instruction.
"We were on pins and needles trying to figure what we could do, especially for our seniors,” Weaver related. “Our coaches all did outstanding jobs and Kennett spring sports programs offered as much or more than any other New Hampshire high schools.”
Despite the lack of games, regular opportunities for virtual gatherings, the awarding of varsity letters and virtual recognition events for seniors contributed to some sense of normalcy, for which Weaver noted that "Parents were most thankful."
Weaver used the spring season to hold weekly Zoom meetings with coaches to brainstorm ways to keep athletes engaged. Meanwhile, in Maine, plans progressed to consider how to phase in fall sports gradually, safely and in a manner to allow athletes to be prepared to perform. Both Maine and N.H. schools and athletic directors were presented with a series of “phases" to prepare for fall sports. With organized face-to-face activities shut down, the need to provide basic fitness training was a challenge all around, in which athletic trainers played an integral part. Workout sessions for individuals to complete, advancing to specific training for each sport were carried out in Phase I, which finally allowed the introduction of sport-specific skill work.
Phase II allowed for the training of athletes in small cohort groups. At Kennett, the restriction was one group of nine athletes with one coach. But nothing was ever simple. That structure led to issues of how to schedule sessions, coordinate time for pre-training screenings and temperature checks, and for disinfecting equipment thoroughly between sessions.
Once school began, athletics were "on hold" until the academic routines were established and settled in. The simple challenge of arranging socially distanced spaces for athletes to change into training gear while being properly supervised led to some creative use of spaces well beyond the regular tight confines of locker rooms.
As September progressed with few incidences of COVID-19 in Maine and N.H. high schools, it became apparent that Phase IV, interscholastic competition, could be a reality, though long delayed from normal late August or early September regular-season starts.
The entire game scheduling process, which in pre-COVID years would have been completed months in advance, was out the window. Instead, both Maine and N.H. scuttled their requirements for in-division or conference games, which often required long bus travel; instead, ADs were scrambling on week’s notice to create regional game schedules, with opponents close to home and without regard for N.H. division or Maine conference affiliation.
A quick change adapted by both Thurston and Weaver was the movement of Senior Day games and festivities from their traditional last home game to the first. With uncertainty as to whether any game might be the last, both Raiders and Eagles seniors all had the opportunity to be recognized, along with parents, and the traditional flower distribution ceremony.
For Weaver, a twist to minimize COVID spread opportunities was the scheduling of games against common opponents across all sports during the same week. So, for example, during the opening week of play, field hockey, boys and girls soccer, had all completed their home and home series with Plymouth.
In Maine, scheduling was frequently on a day-to-day basis. The state adopted a county-wide rating system of "Green" (clear for on-campus learning and athletics), "Yellow" (clear for on-campus academics only; extra-curriculars shut down and campuses closed outside of the academic day) and "Red" (campuses closed entirely; distance learning only and no athletics).
Unfortunately for Fryeburg, on the southern fringe of Oxford County, the school was classified as yellow for some early season games due to coronavirus cases in schools more distant from Fryeburg than its scheduled opponents. When Oxford County was downgraded from green to yellow on the Friday of scheduled opening games, the Raiders lost a week's worth of games. For coaches, athletes and ADs, there was never a certainty that a game would be played until the bus pulled out to an away game or the opponent arrived for a home one.
In N.H., a slightly different uncertainty existed: individual schools each had their own standards for deciding whether to play or cancel a game. Fortunately for the Eagles, they only lost a handful of games due to COVID cancellations, all late in the season.
Post-season tournaments and state championships were limited to golf in Maine, while N.H. always intended to culminate the year with divisional state championships. The KHS field hockey team took full advantage of this decision to add a five-game post-season run to a satisfying state championship for a veteran, senior-laden team. This despite the curious tournament non-seeding, but a random drawing which put the Eagles on the road for three tournament games, despite their undefeated record. At least the Eagles won a coin flip to win the right to host the championship final victory over Souhegan, 2-0 on Sunday, Nov. 1. With open tournament play, every Kennett team got the experience of win or go home tourney play. Eagles girls soccer took advantage of the altered schedule and tournament format to accomplish a record in program history of double-digit wins, including a first-round playoff win at Kingswood.
Both Weaver and Thurston admitted that dealing with uncertainty was a constant challenge. For Thurston, a self-proclaimed Type A personality, "By nature, it (the AD job), is a planning job, but we couldn't plan ahead." For her, the most rewarding aspect of the season was "every single time the kids were able to get on the field and compete." With a statewide edict that a 100-person limit be enforced at all events, including every athletic contest, Thurston had an additional task of monitoring parental attendance at home games (there was a statewide ban on visiting fans) who frequently stepped up to double duty as ball persons or timers to allow more parents to see their children play.
For Weaver, school-by-school regulations concerning spectators made for his most challenging function: communicating those changing expectations to parents. Both Thurston and Weaver noted that one benefit of the COVID season was the regular support of parents, who were just gratified that their children had a chance to play.
With virus rates spiking throughout the nation and in both Maine and N.H., the impacts on winter seasons bring more uncertainty. Current best-case scenarios have both Maine and N.H. high school winter sports practices postponed to weeks after Thanksgiving, and regular-season interscholastic games delayed until into the New Year.
A seven-week regular season with regional schedules is slated to lead to state championships in the Granite State, while Maine will repeat its no championship tournament plan. Indoor track teams face added challenges of finding meet sites. The University of Southern Maine Costello Field House, where Fryeburg regularly competes, and the UNH facility, where Kennett track events are held, are closed to visitors. Further, the high contact sport of wrestling that Fryeburg competes in has not been cleared for competition in Maine.
Thurston admits that a worst-case scenario for winter athletics might be only play within their own school, but she notes that athletics pale when compared with the value of avoiding a return to all remote learning in academics.
