CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ tennis team returned to action following April's vacation last week with a trek to Hollis to play Hollis-Brookline on May 2.
It was the first match for the Eagles (2-6) in 10 days while the Cavaliers (4-5) hadn’t faced an opponent in 12 days.
Against Hollis-Brookline, the Cavaliers won four of the six singles and then swept the three doubles matches. At No. 1, Joce Anzaldi fell 8-2 to Keira Stuart; at No. 2, Gracie Baillargeon was sensational in an 8-2 win over Aruhya Chilakapati; at No. 3, McKayla Dockham played great, too, winning 8-4 over Abby Coolidge; at No. 4, Carli Krebs came up just short in the match of the day, 9-7, to Katie Bauer; at No. 5, Mattie Macomber fell 8-5 to Emily Fredrickson; and at No. 6, Bella King fell 8-5 to Mikayla Coolidge.
In doubles, Anzaldi/Baillargeon fell 8-2 to Stuart/Chilakapati; Dockham/Krebs fell 8-6 to Coolidge/Coolidge; and Macomber/King fell 8-5 to Sofia Warren/Fredrickson.
Coach Duncan Yarworth’s young squad — no seniors in the starting lineup — was on the road Monday, traveling south to play Goffstown (6-2). Results were not known as of press time.
Kennett is scheduled to wrap up a three-match road trip and return home to the friendly confines of the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park on Wednesday for the first time since April 20 when undefeated Portsmouth (7-0) is slated to come to town for a 4 p.m. contest.
“Should be a close match today down in Goffstown and a fairly tough one against Portsmouth on Wednesday,” Yarworth said. “Happy to be back at home for a match this week though!”
Division II standings as of Monday had Souhegan at 8-0; Portsmouth, 7-0; Alvirne, 7-1; Oyster River, 7-1; Windham, 9-2; Goffstown, 6-2; Bow, 6-3; Coe-Brown Northwood, 5-3; St. Thomas, 5-3; Hollis-Brookline, 4-5; Bishop Brady, 2-3; Kennett, 2-6; Kingwood, 2-7; Sanborn, 1-6; Milford, 1-8; Pembroke, 1-8; Timberlane, 1-8; and Manchester West, 0-7.
With 18 teams in Division II, the top 12 qualify for the playoffs. Kennett currently sits in the 12th spot.
