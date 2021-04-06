CONWAY — Kennett High senior guard Maddie Stewart has been selected as a member of the first-ever NHSportspage Girls Basketball Senior Team. The collection of the top senior female basketball players in the Granite State will square off in a game in the near future.
Dave Haley, owner and Editor in Chief of the NHSportsPage website announced the team last Friday.
“While a location and date are still being finalized, we are ready to announce the roster,” Haley stated on the popular website. “The senior team roster is presented by Central Maine Community College.”
Stewart, 18, the daughter of Kim and Greg Stewart of Center Conway, is one of just four Division II players selected to the team. She joins Ami Rivera, the Division II Player of the Year from Bishop Brady; Madison Houghton of Sanborn; and Sally Rainey of Lebanon.
Rainey is unable to participate due to soccer commitments.
The team, which will be coached by Kevin Gibbs of Bedford, also includes Sarah Dempsey of Windham; Isabella King, Bedford; Sage Smith, Colebrook; Sophie Bardis, Fall Mountain; Jess Carrier, Manchester Memorial; Angelina Nardolillo, Hinsdale; Elizabeth Gonyea, Conant; Gillian Waller, Merrimack; Emmy Plage, Derryfield; Mary Paradis, Spaulding; and Colby Guinta, Trinity.
“Can't wait to watch the game,” Larry Meader, head coach of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team, posted on Facebook.
“Well deserved,” added Assistant Coach Steve Cote.
Stewart was named by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization to the Division II All-State, First-Team, last month. She also was named to the All-Defensive Team.
Stewart, a tri-captain on the state runner-up team with fellow seniors Ella Chandler and Sierra Parsons, led the Eagles in scoring, rebounding and assists this winter and never left the court in four playoff games, including the 54-52 loss to Bishop Brady in the title game on March 14. She scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the finals.
“Maddie is a special player and a very special young lady,” said Coach Larry Meader, who presented Stewart, age 18, with the prestigious Russ Award at the Kennett High Winter Sports Awards on March 15.
Stewart, who earned Second-Team, All-State accolades as a sophomore while helping to guide the hometown flock to the championship game in 2019, was selected as WMUR’s (Channel 9) Hometown Hero last week.
