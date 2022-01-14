CONWAY — On the heels of a petition signed by over half of Kennett High School's student body, submitted Monday to the Conway School Board and asking that student spectators be allowed to attend home basketball and hockey games, the doors will open to up to 50 seniors beginning this Saturday.
The board’s co-curricular advisory subcommittee (Kevin Carpenter, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver, Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche, Kennett Middle Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw and board members Michelle Capozzoli and Randy Davison) agreed Thursday it’s time to let students back into the stands.
“I agreed I think it’s time to bring the students back, but do it gradually and as safely as we can,” Richard said by phone Friday. “The thought process was that this is the seniors' last opportunity to experience high school athletics at this level. We know they want to support their peers who play, and the student-athletes also welcome that support.”
The boys’ basketball team (5-6) is set to host Sanborn (10-2) in the Peter Ames Gymnasium, with junior varsity tipping off at 1 p.m. and varsity to follow at about 2:30 p.m.
“We thought 50 was a good starting point,” said Richard, adding that seniors must sign up with the school to attend certain games. “If we only get 40 seniors, then we only get 40.”
He added: “If things go well, next (Thursday), maybe we’ll expand it a bit more.”
Saturday’s game will also be aired live on Valley Vision (Channel 3).
Aside from the newly added 50 seniors, each player can continue to have four family members attend. Spectators are required to wear masks at all times and sit in designated socially distanced spots in the bleachers. No spectators from opposing teams may attend.
Last week, the subcommittee also voted to open up attendance to faculty and staff members (plus one immediate family member if they submit a request to Weaver), as well as KHS pep band members under the supervision of their band director, Dr. Therese Davison.
Seniors Jack Martin and Ty Montowski presented the petition on Monday to the Conway School Board.
“I started a petition to allow students to go back to hockey and basketball games,” said Montowski, a student representative to the student council. They got 373 people to sign it, and with 719 kids at Kennett, “we did get over half of the school to sign it.”
Martin, who is student body vice president, told the board: “We are extremely appreciative of all the work that the staff has been doing for the last two years; we understand that it’s difficult. But as students, it’s also had a wide range of challenges. I know back during homecoming week (Oct. 1), at the football game, you could tell that students were very excited to get back to sporting games and have some school spirit. And I think that’s really needed right now, honestly.”
Martin pointed out that students gather in the cafeteria at lunchtime and have gathered several times in the gymnasium during fire drills. “We do not need full capacity at the sporting games — it could be 50 percent or 30 percent,” he said.
Richard told Martin and Montowski: “Gentlemen, great job, and you’re heard loud and clear.”
Kennett had four regular-season home boy’s basketball games left on the schedule this winter along with three home games for the girls and eight home ice hockey games.
Home basketball games are also live-streamed on Kennett’s YouTube channel.
