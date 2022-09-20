PORTLAND, Maine — Although the game was scheduled to be played at Fryeburg Academy because the new stadium is not quite ready for play the Raiders traveled to Portland to face the Cheverus Stags in Friday night action. Cheverus scored 20 points in the first half on its way to a 20-6 victory.
This experience might be called a great character builder for the Raiders (2-1). It is said that you must overcome adversity to gain character. In this game, the Raiders looked adversity right in the eye and came away the victor. First, was the trip to Portland for the game. Then there were several injuries to key personnel. Caleb Micklon was unable to play due to a sprained ankle. Throw in a series of errant center snaps that flew over the quarterback's head resulting in Cheverus recoveries. Given all those hurdles it would have been easy for the boys from Fryeburg to get frustrated, but David Turner’s troops didn’t and played hard to the end.
In the second quarter, two-way player Gunnar Saunders picked up a fumbled snap and tried to advance the ball upfield. He was upended by a Cheverus defender and fell hard. From the trainer’s response on the sidelines, it appeared Saunders suffered a concussion and was done for the night.
The game moved along with Fryeburg relying on its defense to keep the game in check. A couple of series later while playing defense linebacker Raider quarterback Cohen Carter also left play for the evening on a tackle on the Raider five-yard line. When the Raiders got back on offense in the second half, senior Cam Johnson, the No. 3 quarterback on the Fryeburg depth chart, was under center.
The Raiders played outstanding defense to keep the game within reach. The defense was like a stubborn tight-skinned piñata. The Stags whacked the piñata with fullback dives, off-tackle halfback surges, and finally whacked at the perimeter of the piñata with sweeps and reverses. The piñata, however, remained intact refusing to be gored. When Cheverus went to the air, the defense held tight refusing to yield.
In the second half, Fryeburg used Haden Fox’s power to split the Stag defense with powerful inside runs. The Stags recovered a fumble on their five-yard line after a solid Raider drive. The FA defense stiffened and force the Stags to turn the ball over on a three and out. The Cheverus punter booted the ball from just outside the Stag goal line.
Owen Galligan was standing on his 45-yard line. Galligan aggressively charged the low line drive punt and caught it at midfield. After fielding the punt, he quickly surveyed the field and saw a hole in the kick coverage that he pierced with speed and determination. He then realized green space to his left and cut to the opening for a return of 35 yards.
The Raiders came out on offense and began their third-quarter march to the end zone under the leadership of Johnson. Successful runs by Fox, who used all his skills and power to gain positive yardage. At one point, seemingly stopped, he spun 360 degrees and continued to get the first down.
With Fox having success over the left side, Johnson ran a quarterback counter where he faked to Fox on the left side and attached the right side guard/tackle gap for successful yardage. Johnson was not afraid to pass the ball either, sending ariel strikes to Galligan and Colton McCarthy.
With the ball on the Cheverus five-yard line, Johnson sent tight end Jordan Dutton on an inside release where the receiver finds open space in the end zone. Dutton, looking a little bit like NFL star Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons who also wears Dutton’s No. 8, hauled in the reception, making the score 20-6.
The Raiders tried an onside kick that Galligan appeared to recover, but the officials called Galligan for illegal touching because he touched the ball before it went 10 yards. Cheverus got the ball and the Stags ran the clock out.
Given all the hurdles they had to overcome, the Raiders should feel good about the lesson, and their effort. It was nice to see all the Raider fans who made the trip to Portland cheer their team on.
Fryeburg hopes to have Cohen, Micklon and Saunders back on the field on Saturday when it travels to York to take on the Wildcats (2-1) at 2 p.m.
York is coming off a 22-6 victory on the road over Westbrook (0-3) on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.