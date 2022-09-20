PORTLAND, Maine — Although the game was scheduled to be played at Fryeburg Academy because the new stadium is not quite ready for play the Raiders traveled to Portland to face the Cheverus Stags in Friday night action. Cheverus scored 20 points in the first half on its way to a 20-6 victory.

This experience might be called a great character builder for the Raiders (2-1). It is said that you must overcome adversity to gain character. In this game, the Raiders looked adversity right in the eye and came away the victor. First, was the trip to Portland for the game. Then there were several injuries to key personnel. Caleb Micklon was unable to play due to a sprained ankle. Throw in a series of errant center snaps that flew over the quarterback's head resulting in Cheverus recoveries. Given all those hurdles it would have been easy for the boys from Fryeburg to get frustrated, but David Turner’s troops didn’t and played hard to the end.

