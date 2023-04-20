CONWAY — Things clicked late last season for the Kennett High girls’ tennis team, and the Eagles have carried that momentum into this spring with a fast start, opening net play with a 2-2 record.

Last season, the Eagles put together a three-match winning streak to close out the regular season and clinch the 12th and final playoff spot in the Division II playoffs but fell in the opening round of the tournament to No. 5 Alvirne. The Broncos topped No. 12 Kennett 7-2, but not without getting tested in every match.

