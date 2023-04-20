CONWAY — Things clicked late last season for the Kennett High girls’ tennis team, and the Eagles have carried that momentum into this spring with a fast start, opening net play with a 2-2 record.
Last season, the Eagles put together a three-match winning streak to close out the regular season and clinch the 12th and final playoff spot in the Division II playoffs but fell in the opening round of the tournament to No. 5 Alvirne. The Broncos topped No. 12 Kennett 7-2, but not without getting tested in every match.
That momentum carried over into 2023, where the Eagles extended its regular season unbeaten run to five matches over two years with 9-0 blankings of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy and Pembroke Academy. The streak was halted by a 6-3 road loss to Windham in a see-saw contest last Friday. KHS fell 8-1 at home to a strong Souehgan squad on Wednesday.
“It’s been a really good start to the season,” Coach Duncan Yarworth, who is in his fifth season at the hem, said by phone Tuesday.
Kennett, which went 5-8 in 2022, lost just one senior, Sydney Deblois-Hill, to graduation last June. The Eagles return their entire starting lineup this spring
There are 23 girls out for the program this season (up from 19 last year), including five seniors, eight juniors, seven sophomores and three freshmen. With such a large roster, the team will also play a few junior varsity matches this season.
“We’re trying to get a lot of the girls some actual match experience,” Yarworth said. “It’s only going to help them in the future.”
Members of this year’s team include seniors Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, McKayla Dockham, Carli Krebs, Ceili Mahoney; juniors Gracie Baillargeon, Molly DellaValla, Kayla Erwin, Ava Gaudette, Sophia Hanson, Kendall Krieger, Lilla Synnott and Rylie Walker; sophomores Hailey Boynton, Ava Fox, Brooklyn Grout, Bella King, Mattie Macomber, Cami Newton and Avery Whitelaw; and freshmen and Alyssa Brooks, Marley Hooper and Lily Zediana.
Anzaldi and Baillargeon, the lone returning starters from 2021, have been selected as this year’s team captains for the second year in a row.
“They’ve done a nice job as our captains,” said Yarworth, who is joined on the court by Assistant Coach Michelle Phillips, while Will Trible is also working with the team.
Spring came late this year, leaving the team to spend most of the preseason in the Peter Ames Gymnasium. Players and coaches were able to clear enough snow and ice from one of the six courts to be able to hit outside a bit.
After just two days on a court, the Eagles opened the regular season on the road in Norwood in style on April 10 with a 9-0 victory over Coe-Brown Northwood Academy (1-4). The girls from Conway swept the Bears in the six singles.
In singles, at No. 1, Anzaldi topped Abby Coleman 8-6; at No. 2, Baillargeon rolled past Anna Reiff 8-1; at No. 3, Dockham defeated Lauren Gibson 8-3; at No. 4, Krebs beat Josie Antosiewicz 8-5; at No. 5, Macomber bested Suzie Lavoie 8-1; and at No. 6, King beat Kelli Daniel 8-15.
In doubles, at No. 1, Anzaldi/Baillargeon beat Coleman/Reiff 8-6; at No. 2, Dockham/Krebs beat Gibson/Antosiewicz 8-0; and at No. 3, Alkalay/Mahoney beat Mary Bergeron/Stella Vachon 8-2.
On April 12, Kennett hosted Pembroke Academy (0-3) in its home opener at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Complex. The Eagles dominated the Spartans, sweeping six singles while losing a total of seven games.
In singles, at No. 1, Anzaldi beat Emma Parsons 8-4; at No. 2, Baillargeon topped Hailey Randos 8-1; at No. 3, Dockham bested Autumn LaGrenade 8-0; at No. 4, Krebs rolled past Abby Collins 8-0; at No. 5, Macomber beat Anika Jawidzik 8-1; and at No. 6, King defeated Emma Settles 8-1.
With the victory secure, Yarworth tinkered with his lineup for the doubles. Dockham/Krebs, who usually play at No. 2, moved up to No. 1 and beat Parsons/Randos 8-0; Macomber/King won 8-1 at No. 2 over LaGrenade/Collins; and Alkalay/Mahoney beat Jawidzik/Settles 8-2 at No. 3.
Kennett suffered its first loss of the season when the Eagles went to Windham (2-2) last Friday. The Jaguars topped KHS 6-3 in a contest that was close throughout.
In singles, at No. 1, Emma Turner beat Anzaldi 8-4; at No. 2, Baillargeon beat Avery Dyer 8-1; at No. 3, Olivia Chick beat Dockham beat 8-2; at No. 4, Emily DeAndrea beat Krebs 8-5; at No. 5, Kate Olson beat Macomber 8-5; and at No. 6, Sophia Hinze beat King 8-4.
In doubles, at No. 1, Anzaldi/Baillargeon beat Dyer/Chick 9-7; at No. 2, Olson/DeAndrea beat Dockham/Krebs 9-8 (9-7 in the tiebreaker); and at No. 3, McAleer/Hinze beat Macomber/King 8-2.
“We did well against them, especially in the doubles,” said Yarworth.
He added: “Having all six starters back has been a plus. It definitely helps to have that sort of veteran experience.”
Kennett hosted Souhegan (3-0) on Wednesday and is scheduled to travel to Milford (0-5) on Thursday for its final match before April vacation.
The Eagles will return to action in May with a May 1 trip to Wolfeboro to play rival Kingwood (1-3) at 4 p.m. It will be the first of three matches in four days. KHS is slated to host Kingwood on May 2 (4 p.m.) and entertain Goffstown (2-2) on May 4 (4 p.m.).
The Eagles have talked a little about goals.
“We’ve not set any specific goals,” Yarworth said. “I know the girls want to make the playoff again. We’re trying to build the program and work on everyone’s tennis game. The hope is we get a little stronger every week with our play. We’ve already come a long way in just four weeks.”
