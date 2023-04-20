CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ lacrosse team returns a veteran cast, including 12 seniors, who would love to close out their high school careers with a post-season trip. The Eagles, led by new head coach Trent Weston, believe they can make the Division II playoffs.

Weston, who served as the junior varsity coach for the past two years, takes over from Steve Graustein, who guided the Eagles for four seasons. Weston, a retired Army officer, played high school lacrosse in Northern Virginia from 1987-91. His love of the sport led him to be an assistant coach at Edison High School in Northern Virginia from 1997-2001. He has played in multiple leagues and pickup lacrosse whenever he could.

