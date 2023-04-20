CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ lacrosse team returns a veteran cast, including 12 seniors, who would love to close out their high school careers with a post-season trip. The Eagles, led by new head coach Trent Weston, believe they can make the Division II playoffs.
Weston, who served as the junior varsity coach for the past two years, takes over from Steve Graustein, who guided the Eagles for four seasons. Weston, a retired Army officer, played high school lacrosse in Northern Virginia from 1987-91. His love of the sport led him to be an assistant coach at Edison High School in Northern Virginia from 1997-2001. He has played in multiple leagues and pickup lacrosse whenever he could.
There are 38 boys out for the program this spring, down from 46 in 2023. There are 12 seniors, six juniors, 15 sophomores; and five freshmen.
“It was hard last year at times to get kids meaningful playing time due to the numbers,” said Weston.
KHS lost seven seniors — Tanner Bennett, Aiden Costello, Evan Fisette, Griffin McAuliffe, Isaiah Mojica, Sean Morgan and Colin Sheldon — to graduation last June.
Members of the varsity squad are seniors Sawyer Battles, Finn Bradley, Jackson Burke, Sean Carrier, Brady Hooper, Jacob Infinger, Trevor Larsen, Elijah Littlefield, Mack Mudget, Carver Petell, Cooper Santuccio and Kyle Stearns; juniors Nate Lynn, Robbie Murphy, Carter Tasker and Micah White; sophomores Noah Deyak, Cameron Fusco, AJ Guida, Cole McAllister, Connor Wiggin and Greyson Witchley; and freshmen Sebastian Hout is the team manager.
Members of the junior varsity squad are juniors Ayden King and Sam Trehinsky; sophomores Daneal Clifford, Matteo DegliAngeli, Spencer Glackin, Brady McHenry, Caleb Picanco, Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Devin Tate and Richie Vargus; and freshmen Jason Baker, Jake Graziano, Ian Murray and Bryce Needham.
The team does not have a junior varsity coach yet, but volunteers John Barry and Joseph LaRose have been helping Weston.
“If it all comes to fruition, we’ll have a deep (coaching) staff,” Weston said.
The Eagles opened their preseason on March 20, and have been in the Peter Ames Gymnasium daily.
“We’ve been working on passing, fielding a lot of ground balls and putting together our shell offense,” Weston said. “It’s been a lot of fundamentals, but that’s OK. We’re still deciding who will be on what squad.”
Ideally, Weston wants to carry 20-23 boys on the varsity, with some of those swinging between varsity and JV in order to see plenty of playing time.
Weston said there are 11 seniors out for the team, including returning captain Kyle Stearns. Stearns, who has played goalie in the past, will be counted on to help anchor the defense while junior Carter Tasker will be between the pipes in net.
Senior Sean Carrier brings speed to the midfield while fellow senior Cooper Santuccio will be another stalwart on defense and junior Noah Noah Mihelis will be a long-stick midfielder.
Three sophomores — Cameron Fusco, AJ Guida and Connor Wiggin — bring experience and talent to the field for KHS and will be counted on for increased roles this spring.
Junior Robbie Murphy will lead the attack for the Eagles and could become the school’s all-time leading scorer this season. He will be joined up front by talented seniors Jacob Infinger, Jackson Burke and Carver Petell, all returning letter winners.
The team held a shoot-a-thon fundraiser on March 31. Players collected pledges for each mile per hour they shot. For example, if someone pledged $1 per mph and the player’s shot was recorded by radar at 75 mph, that would mean a $75 donation.
“It went well,” said Weston. “Sean Carrier had the fastest shot at 91 mph, while Bryce Needham fundraised the most.”
He added: “We were able to buy new helmets. We want to go from while to black and these helmets will belong the players at the end of the season.”
Kennett suited up for a cause during the preseason when the Eagles took part in the second annual “Playing for a Purpose Jamboree” in Manchester on April 8. Hosted by Manchester Lacrosse, proceeds from the daylong event went to support patient services and cancer research at the Friends of Dartmouth Cancer Center.
Kennett was one of eight schools participating in the jamboree. Weston said the day featured competitive games and a skills competition while supporting a terrific cause.
“It went well,” he said. “We went 2-1, losing to Keene in a close one, but we bet Kingwood and Spaulding. The Kingswood game was a good one. I suspect the Kingswood coach wasn’t showing everything since we play each other. We kind of did the same thing.”
“We have all been touched by cancer — this event is our way of fighting back,” the flyer for the event states.
Each team was assigned a cancer to play for and the teams wore a jersey/T-shirt with the color of the cancer they were assigned. Players were welcome to write the names of loved ones who have been affected by cancer on the shirt. KHS Boys Lacrosse played for lung cancer and wore white.
Manchester wore pink and played for breast cancer; Trinity donned purple for pancreatic cancer; Pembroke Academy wore lime for non-Hodgkins lymphoma; ConVal wore gray for brain cancer; Spaulding wore light blue for prostate cancer; Keene donned black for melanoma cancer; and Kingswood wore orange for leukemia.
Each team played three 25-minute running time games.
Following the first four games, there was a skills competition featuring the fastest shot; an accuracy contest; a face-off knockout; and a one vs. one contest.
The day culminated a powerful yet moving tribute. Following the end of the eighth game of the day, a ceremony was held on the field involvig all teams. Players and coaches lined the perimeter of the field and a representative from each team read names of loved ones who have been affected by cancer.
Weston and his troops have talked about goals for the season.
“We have a really tough schedule,” he said. “I told the boys to forget the schedule. We want people to say that coming to Kennett is not a vacation, you’re in for a game every time you play us.”
Weston added: “We have the potential to come out of this season at .500 or a little better. I want the boys to have fun, learn to play the right way and build this program.”
Kennett will play a 14-game schedule in the highly-competitive Division II this season. The Eagles were slated to face a familiar foe on Opening Day April 11 when Knights of Kingswood (0-1) were supposed to come to town. The contest, however, postponed because Kennett’s field was not playable due to snow.
KHS opened its season on the road in rain in Manchester on Monday against preseason favorites Derryfield. The host Cougars (3-0), who lost 16-10 to Portsmouth, the current two-time state champion in the title game last June, return a deep talented squad. They topped the Eagles 18-2.
“They’re good,” Weston said. “They have two kids who are going to play Division I collegiate lacrosse next year and another three to five who will play un college, too. …This was the best competition we’ve ever played in the three years I’ve been coaching. Portsmouth was a really good team when we played them last year but I think Derryfield is better.”
He added: “We knew going into it that Derryfield would be tough. The biggest positives on the day for us was our guys never stopped competing and a lot of our younger kids got reps against a quality team.”
Murphy had a goal and an assist for the Eagles, while Carrier also found the back of the net with a goal.
Tasker made a slew of saves including a few spectacular ones, while Stearns was solid on defense, according to Weston.
“Deerfield possessed the ball for three-quarters of the game,” Weston said. “I’m really proud of the boys for playing hard to the end. This was a great learning experience going forward. I think this reinforces to the boys that if we want to get better as a program and compete with the Derryfields we need to play more in the offseason.”
The game with Kingwood was rescheduled for Thursday. Results were not known as of press time. It will be the first of two planned meetings during the season with the second scheduled for May 25 at 5:30 p.m. in Wolfeboro.
Kennett will play back-to-back games this week, culminating on Friday by hosting Hanover at 4:30 p.m.
The Eagles, who have no games scheduled over April vacation next week, are slated to travel to Concord to play Pembroke Academy (2-1) on May 2 (4 p.m.). It will kick off three games in four days with contests planned at Plymouth (2-0 in Division III) on May 3 (4 p.m.) and at home against Winnacunnet (0-2) on May 5 (4 p.m.).
