CONWAY — With a veteran group eager to make its mark, optimism is high regarding the Kennett High softball team. Coach Chris Kroski hopes the Eagles can make a deep playoff this season.
“We’re talented,” Kroski said. “Our seniors were freshmen when I started. They’ve come a long way. I think this is the year when everyone hits their stride.”
He added: “With a veteran group like this, the girls know what to expect. We’ve got great upperclassman leadership. They know how to run a practice and are focusing on getting better every day.”
The Eagles lost just four seniors — Emma Arnold, Caroline Coleman, Ashley Glaze and Izzy Higgins — to graduation last spring.
Also, last spring, at the awards night, Kroski presented Caroline Coleman with the Most Valuable Player Award.
There are 26 girls out for the sport this spring. Kroski is carrying 13 girls on the varsity team.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Hope Elias, Ashley Garside, Sophie Odell, Remi Snowdon and Lauren Violette; and juniors Georgia Coleman, Allie Hussey, Stella Keeler and Marlee Wilmot; sophomores Emma Geoffrey and Moira Irish.
Members of the junior varsity squad include junior Alisha Smart; sophomores Jemma Dimock, Abigail Hynes, Lacie McGinley and Avery Souza; and freshmen Kailley Elias, Hailey Gadomski, Marlie Liebenow, Zamora MacPherson, Avery Perry, Naomi Plummer, Annabel Newton, Abigail Smith.
Caputo, Chick, Elias and Garside are the team captains.
“We’ve got four great leaders,” Kroski said. “Some are quiet and lead by example while others can be a little louder and tell you what to do. I’m very pleased with our captains.”
He added: “This is a fun group to be with. I enjoy time spent with them.”
Joining Kroski on the varsity bench are Assistant Coaches Dave Caputo and Curtis Coleman.
Larry Meader returns as the junior varsity coach.
“I’m not letting them go,” Korski said, smiling. “I told them as long as I’m here I want and need them here, too. We’ve got a great staff.
Mother Nature threw the Eagles a curve ball this spring their field remained under snow until late last week. This relegated the team to the Peter Ames Gymnasium and parking lot practices.
“The first day we got onto a field was when we played as Kingswood (on April 12),” Kroski said.
The Knights (2-0) edged the Eagles 2-1 in extra innings.
“It was a great game,” said Kroski. “It was a pitchers duel between Catherine Chick and (Kingswood’s) Morgyn Stevens. Catherine pitched amazingly. She only walked one and we only had two errors behind her. All in all, it was a good, clean game.
Stevens, who tossed a no-hitter, helped her own cause with a home run and later ended the game with a walk-off base hit.
“Morgyn is the real deal,” Kroski said. “She threw 63 mph, but we hung in there and battled. We had really good at-bats and were able to manufacture a run.”
The Eagles will feature Chick and Keeler handling the pitching duties; Hussey catching; Snowden at first base; Garside at second; Caputo at shortstop; Coleman at third base; Elias in center flanked by Geoffrey and Violette in the outfield; while Odell, Keeler, Irish and Wilmot offer multi-position versatility in the infield and outfield.
“Pitching is going to be the key to our success,” Kroski said. “We’re going to ride Catherine this season. I think she’s more than up to the challenge. If we throw strikes and we play solid defense, we’ll be fine.”
He added: “At their potential, these girls can hit and play defense. As a coach, they’re a lot of fun to watch.”
Kennett fell 5-2 at Laconia on Tuesday but rebounded nicely when it hosted rival Berlin on Wednesday in its home-opener and won a thriller 8-7.
The Eagles (2-1) and Mountaineers are scheduled to face each other again on the diamond in Berlin on Monday, May 15, at 4 p.m.
KHS is scheduled to close out this week with a trip to Bow on Friday to play the Falcons (1-2) at 4 p.m.
Kennett’s lone game over vacation week is slated for next Thursday at 4 p.m. when Campbell (1-2), the newest team in Division II, makes the trek from Litchfield to Conway.
“I think we’re a definite playoff team, but it’s up to us to prove we can play with anyone,” said Kroski.
