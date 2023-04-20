CONWAY — Strong pitching, clutch hitting and solid defense are the key ingredients to a solid season on the diamond. The Kennett High baseball team had two out of three in its first two games, but the third, solid defense, was missing and it proved costly. The Eagles, however, appear to have fixed their fielding woes and rebounded nicely with a pair of wins this week to get back to .500.
KHS committed nine errors in its season-opening 11-6 loss against rival Kingwood in Wolfeboro on April 12; gave up two unearned runs to state runner-up St. Thomas in a 3-0 loss in Dover last Friday; rebounded to top Laconia 7-2 on the road on Monday; and beat Berlin 10-4 in its home-opener on Wednesday.
KHS went 3-15 in Division II last spring and missed out on the playoffs. The Eagles lost seniors Ryon Allen, Will Metz, Scott Mohla, Steven Rines and Brady Robitaille to graduation last June.
By no means is the talent cupboard bare. The team returns 11 varsity letter winners.
Members of this year’s team are seniors Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger; juniors Zach Moore and Brody Nagle; sophomores Jacob Brown, Matt Charette, Sawyer Hussey, Devin Jakubec and Logan Ramsey, Austin Silvia and David Silvia; and freshmen Guillermo Chavarria Burns and Owen Robertson.
Members of the junior varsity are juniors Bryce Marcoux and Ryan Costello; sophomores Jonathan Dodge and Capen Kieseman; and freshmen Aidan Barnaby, Edie Daggett, Serghio Espezura, Corbin Killebrew, Bo Noung and Matt Reynolds.
Robinson, Seavey and Viger have been named this year’s captains.
Joining McAllister on the coaching staff are assistants Seth Allen and DJ Johnson along with bullpen coach Doc Walker with Kenny Drew and Josh Drew working with the junior varsity. Josh Drew, a standout for Kennett and Endicott College, is also mentoring the catchers.
Kennett went 1-2 in three evening inning exhibition games in Vero Beach, Fla., beating Ketchikan, Alaska, 12-1, and losing 9-5 to Lancaster High School from Lancaster, N.Y. and 6-4 to the Lower Merion High School JV team from Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
KHS also swept a doubleheader when it made the trek to the Pine Tree State and beat hosts Poland 5-0 and Leavitt 9-1 in Poland Spring, Maine, on April 8.
Against Poland, Kennett took the lead on the second pitch of the game when sophomore Devin Jakubec took a Knights’ offering deep over the fence for a home run. The Eagles then rode strong pitching to secure the win. Logan Ramsey went the first two innings, followed by Zach Moore, who tossed two frames before Jack Robinson threw the final inning.
In the nightcap, KHS followed a similar successful formula with Matt Charette throwing two innings, followed by Sam Seavey for two and Jacob Brown working the final inning.
“I think pitching could be a real strength for us,” said McAllister. “Sam, Logan and Jacob are our workhorses, but we’re getting great contributions from Jack, Matt and Zach Moore. I think Zach has been a big surprise. He throws almost sidearmed with a lot of movement on the ball. The plan was for him to throw an inning on Saturday but he only needed seven pitches to get out of the third, so he went one more (20 pitches over two innings).”
The Eagles line up defensively with Jakubec behind the plate catching with Austin Silvia No. 2 on the depth chart. Viger plays first base with Seavey, when he’s not pitching, seeing some action at first and third (when Charette is pitching). Charette starts at third but can move to shortstop when Brown is on the mound. Hussey is penciled in at second base.
The outfield features the speedy Bradford in centerfield flanked by Robinson and Nagle, while Robertson and David Silvia are also expected to see time there.
Silvia, who is returning from a broken collar bone from ice hockey, is being counted on a clutch left-handed bat. Chavarria Burns is another talented hitter McAllister has lofty hopes for.
In just its second time on a diamond since returning from Florida, Kennett had a day to forget against Kingswood (1-1) on Opening Day.
“We committed nine errors and gave up zero earned runs and we gave up 11 (runs),” McAllister said following the game. “We pitched amazingly and we hit great in the first four innings.”
Ramsey toed the bump for the hometown flock and was sharp through five innings, scattering four hits, hitting a batter, walking none and striking out five.
“Logan did great,” McAllister said.
Offensively, Kennett had a dozen hits on the afternoon, drew two walks and had four batters hit by pitch.
The Eagles led 6-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when things unraveled.
“We committed three consecutive errors to load the bases,” said McAllister. “Then we committed another error to tie the game, walked in a run, got a strike out for the first out of the inning, walked in another run. Things fell apart. Kingswood sent 13 guys to the plate and didn’t get a hit in the inning.”
The Eagles dropped three fly balls in the outfield and another in the infield.
“Three of the drops would have been the third out of the inning,” McAllister said. “It was gut-wrenching.”
Kingswood freshman threw the final three innings to pick up his first varsity win.
“He’s going to be really good,” McAllister said complementing the Knight. “He’s 6’4” and throws 82-83 mph with a good curve ball.”
The Eagles ran into more strong pitching on Friday and got no-hit by talented junior left-hander Sam Grondin, who struck out 10 for St. Thomas (3-0).
“The kid was a buzzsaw,” McAllister said. “He’s a lefty who throws hard. He has a great curve ball. He’s good. It was telling that St. Thomas saved him for us and not their opener (against Sanborn two days earlier). St. Thomas is a good team and one of the favorites in Division II. They scored 20 runs against Sanborn.”
Kennett got dynamite pitching of its own from Seavey, who turned in a second straight quality start for the boys from Conway.
“Sam was outstanding,” said McAllister. “I thought Devin did a great job calling pitches. The two of them got into a good rhythm. Sam went the distance and only threw 80 pitches (in six innings).”
The game was a quick one, lasting just 72 minutes.
The Saints scored a run in the fifth frame and two more in the sixth.
“Two of the runs were unearned, but the errors we made are more traditional on ground balls,” McAllister said, adding, “I’ve never felt better after a no-hitter. If we are going to play defense like that and get this sort of pitching, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
Brown notched his first varsity win on Tuesday in Laconia, going the first five innings.
“Jacob had to work a little bit,” said McAllister. “He walked five in five innings, which is a little uncharacteristic for him, but he struck out six. He didn’t have his best stuff but he worked through it. Devin did a good job of leading from behind the plate. I couldn’t be more proud of Jacob. It was nice to see him get his first varsity win.”
Moore threw the final two innings to get the save, striking out two, while not allowing a hit or a walk.
“This is a compliment, Zach throws from such a weird angle and his ball moves, teams have trouble with him,” McAllister said. “I’d only planned to use him for an inning, but he got an out on the first pitch he threw and needed seven pitches to get through the sixth.”
The Sachems threw an off-speed pitcher, which kept the Eagles in check offensively. Laconia’s third baseman accounted for seven outs on ground balls.
“We made him look like Brooks Robinson,” McAllister joked.
Kennett did have seven hits in the game along with two walks and reached on a couple of errors. One of the keys to the win was the running game. The Eagles swiped a season-high 10 bases and scored two runs on passed balls.
Jakubec was 2-4 with four stolen bases and two runs scored; Seavey had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run; Brown stole three bases; and Bradford went 1-2 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and stole two bases.
The Eagles led Division II in stolen bases with 98 in 18 games in 2022.
McAllister never likes to compare a Kennett team to another, but he sees a lot of similarities between this squad and a prior one.
“We were 2-16 in 2017 and reached the Final Four two years later,” McAllister said. “I see a lot of similarities between that team and this one. I think we have the potential to be good. It should be a solid team. I have pretty high expectations and so do the boys. This is a great group.”
He added: “I think we’re looking at a good window of opportunity for Kennett baseball over the next few years.”
Kennett is scheduled to close out the week with a trip to Bow (0-1) on Friay (4 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.