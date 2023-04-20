CONWAY — Strong pitching, clutch hitting and solid defense are the key ingredients to a solid season on the diamond. The Kennett High baseball team had two out of three in its first two games, but the third, solid defense, was missing and it proved costly. The Eagles, however, appear to have fixed their fielding woes and rebounded nicely with a pair of wins this week to get back to .500.

KHS committed nine errors in its season-opening 11-6 loss against rival Kingwood in Wolfeboro on April 12; gave up two unearned runs to state runner-up St. Thomas in a 3-0 loss in Dover last Friday; rebounded to top Laconia 7-2 on the road on Monday; and beat Berlin 10-4 in its home-opener on Wednesday.

