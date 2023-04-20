CONWAY — The first time the Kennett High track was able to get out on a snow-free oval was in the opening meet of the season in Wolfeboro on April 11. The KHS girls won the five-team meet hosted by rival Kingswood, while the Kennett boys were fifth on the afternoon.

“We’re off and running, jumping and throwing,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said.

