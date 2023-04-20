CONWAY — The first time the Kennett High track was able to get out on a snow-free oval was in the opening meet of the season in Wolfeboro on April 11. The KHS girls won the five-team meet hosted by rival Kingswood, while the Kennett boys were fifth on the afternoon.
“We’re off and running, jumping and throwing,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said.
It’s felt a lot more like indoor than outdoor track and field for members of the Kennett High team this spring. Old Man Winter was slow to leave town, prompting the Eagles to spend far more time indoors than outside. The weather finally cooperated and in just the nick of time.
“We finally were able to get out on a portion of the track on (April 7),” Livingston said by phone. “We had about 60 meters (of the 400-meter Livingston Oval) that were free of snow.”
He added: “It’s been a challenge this spring. Last year, I think we were on the track every day from the opening of the preseason. (Laughing) for me, it feels like déjà vu, it’s like we’re still doing indoor track.”
Last year, at the Division II New Hampshire Track and Field Championships in Pelham, Aida Wheat, as a sophomore, won the championship in both the 100-and 200-meter dashes, breaking her school record in the 100 meters twice (12.5 seconds) and coming oh-so-close to her 200-meter mark, while Piper Lopashanski, a freshman, won the 400 meters; the 4X100 relay team of Alexis Tuttle, Sam Habert-Jaques, Brynne Fayle and Wheat — third; and the 4X800 relay team of Molly DellaValla, Grace Perley, Amy Burton and Lopashanski took first place by a second.
The following weekend at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston, Wheat and Lopashanski turned in top-six performances to punch their tickets to the New England Track and Field Championships in New Britain, Conn., the following weekend. Wheat was second in the 200 meters and third in the 100, while Lopashanski placed fourth in the 400.
The 4X100 relay team was 10th and the 4X800 relay squad placed seventh, missing out on New Englands by one spot.
In Connecticut, Wheat finished 15th in the 100-meter dash and eighth in the 200 meters, while Lopashanski was 13th in the 400 meters.
“To have two athletes finish in the top 15 in New England is just incredible,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “They’re great competitors and showed great sportsmanship — I’m really proud of them.”
Kennett lost 12 seniors to graduation in Mackenzie Bradbury, Amy Burton, Taylor Garland, Maya Gove, Sam Habert-Jaques, Grace Perley and Alexis Tuttle for the girls and Hunter Daggett, Jack Martin, Henry Moneypenny, Kylan Morneau and Tristen Smith for the boys last June.
There are 44 athletes out for the program this spring (up from 41 last year) with 23 girls (the same as in 2022) and 21 boys (up from 18 last year). Kennett just five years ago had over 100 students out for track.
“I think we’re in a new culture where not that many athletes are participating like they did pre-COVID-19,” Livingston said. “Before COVID we had around 60 participants. It’s not just here, I’ve been told it’s happening everywhere.”
He added: “The good thing is we’ve got the cream of the crop as far as student-athlete go. This is a nice group.”
Members of this year’s team for the boys include seniors Ben Biche and Devon Glackin; juniors Sebastian Brochu, Nash Harrigan, Tyler McCluskey, Aiden Parsons and Tyler Walcott; sophomores Owen Arias, Beckett Clark and Logan Troon; and freshmen Rob Burton, Charlie Doherty, Jack Jarell, Jonah Katz, Fin Lajoie, Miey Lyons, Isac Nelson, William Odell, Lance Sholik, Ross Stephens and Jeffrey Tierney.
On the girl’s team are seniors Shannon Abrams, Annabelle Light and Mara Taylor; juniors Catherine Shackford, Autumn Verran, and Aida Wheat; sophomores Zoe Groves, Lillian Hicks, Hannah Kelsch, Stephanie Kendzierski, Piper Lopashanski, Hallie Morneau, Isabella Sidoti and Vanessa VanDyne; and freshmen Tianna Alleyne, Ava Barrett, Gabriella Cubero, Jeweliana Gorham, Angelina Legare, Josie MacDonald, Hannah Smith and Grace Yannelli.
This year’s team captains are Shannon Abrams and Annabelle Light for the girl's team and Ben Biche and Devon Glackin for the boy's team.
“I’m happy with our captains,” said Livingston. “With the numbers we have out, we only need two for each team. They’ll provide veteran senior leadership and have been great in the preseason.”
Livingston is again joined on the track by assistant coaches Tim Livingston (his son), Juliana Livingston (his granddaughter), Eileen Livingston (his wife) and Kathleen Murdough. Terry (Livingston) Ballou (his daughter) is also working with the sprinters and relay teams.
Tim Livingston, who coaches cross-country at the middle school level, is the distance coach, working with athletes at the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter distances along with the 4X800 meters relay teams.
Murdough is working with athletes on a wide range of events but primarily with the sprinters.
Eileen Livingston is also helping with the team this spring in the running events.
Julianna Livingston is working with the throwers.
In the season-opener, the Kennett girls won the meet with 80 points, followed by Hollis-Brookline, 76; Pelham, 75; Plymouth, 54; and Kingswood, 32.
For the boys, Pelham earned bragging rights with 121 points, followed by Hollis-Brookline, 89; Plymouth, 68; Kingswood, 37; and Kennett, 19.
“It went well,” Livingston said. “I was surprised our girls won the meet because we just put people in everywhere to see what might be a good event for them.”
He added: “It was extremely windy and the wind was blowing into the faces of the sprinters. It was cold and windy but not bad in the sun. It was a good first meet for us. We had so many young kids competing for the first time. Now that the snow is finally gone (on the Livingston Oval), I’m looking forward to having some good practices.”
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 13.61): Tianna Alleyne, 27th, 16.68; Josie MacDonald, 34th, 18.74; and Isabella Sidoti, 35th, 22.59.
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 26.55): Shannon Abrams, 11th, 30.94; Gabriella Cubero, 12th, 30.95; Mara Taylor, 34th, 35.33; and Alleyne, 38th, 38.38.
800 meters (won by Kylie Rapoza, Kingswood, 1:03.70): Autumn Verran, 10th, 1:13.37.
800 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 2:39.89): Abrams, third, 2:40.93; Taylor, 10th, 3:05.22; and Grace Yannelli, 15th, 3:23.77.
1,600 meters (won by Elli Englund, Plymouth, 5:39.81): Jeweliana Gorham, eighth, 6:34.06; and Yannelli, 15th, 7:21.44.
3,200 meters (won by Anna Boyer, Plymouth, 14:12.53): Gorham, second, 14:26.76.
4X100 relay (won by Hollis-Brookline, 54.95): Annabelle Light, Catherine Shackford, Cubero and Wheat, second, 55.06.
4X400 relay (won by Kingswood, 4:28.30): Abrams, Lopashanski, Gorham and Shackford, fifth, 4:49.17.
Long jump (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 14’11.75”): Lopashanski, third, 14’5”; and Verran, ninth, 12’8”.
Triple jump (won by Autumn Verran, Kennett, 29’5.75”):.
Shot put (won by Addison Keller, Pelham, 28’6.5”); Light, third, 25’7.5”; Hannah Smith, ninth, 16’5.5”; Hannah Kelsch, 10th, 15’5.5”; Molly Rodriguez, 11th, 15’4.5”; and Sidoti, 14th, 9’5”.
Discus (won by Genevieve Scales, Hollis-Brookline, 81’7”): Rodriguez, eighth, 43’7”; Kelsch, ninth, 32’9” and Angelina Legare, 10th, 30’8”.
Javelin (won by Annabelle Light, Kennett, 86’5”): Smith, seventh, 49’; and Kelsch, 10th, 33’.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Junior MacKinnon, Pelham, 12.03): Ross Stephens, sixth, 12.59; Tyler Walcott, seventh, 12.69; Nash Harrigan, 11th, 12.86; Mikey Lyons, 19th, 13.64; Lance Sholik, 33rd, 15.29; and Isac Nelson, 37th, 16.08.
200-meter dash (won by Junior MacKinnon, Pelham, 23.77): Stephens, eighth, 25.52; Devon Glackin, 19th, 27.14; Charlie Doherty, 27th, 28.43; Sholik, 43rd, 32.36; and Nelson, 45th, 34.38.
800 meters (won by Matthew McLaughlin, Hollis-Brookline, 2:08.85): Lyons, 16th, 3:00.03; Jonah Katz, 17th, 3:06.78; and Fin Lajoie, 19th, 3:16.83.
1,600 meters (won by Trip Williams, Pelham, 4:48.97): Jeffrey Tierney, eighth, 5:54.03; and Lajoie, 18th, 6:48.81.
3,200 meters (won by Tate Hayman, Plymouth, 12:09.76): William Odell, fifth, 14:27.01; and Tierney, sixth, 14:27.12.
4X100 relay (won by Pelham, 48.31): Doherty, Stephens, Glackin and Walcott, third, 48.86.
4X400 relay (won by Hollis-Brookline, 3:41.53): Tyler McCluskey, Ben Biche, Stephens and Glackin, seventh, 4:40.82.
High jump (won by Cole Ahern, Plymouth, 6’): Beckett Clark, sixth, 4’10”.
Triple jump (won by Marcus McCammack, Hollis-Brooklie, 38’4”): Odell, fourth, 30’11.5”.
Shot put (won by Caleb Russo, Kingswood, 35’6.5”): Owen Arias, third, 32’4”.
Discus (won by Alexander Luehrs, Plymouth, 105’4”): Katz, third, 75’.
Javelin (won by Nathaniel McEvoy, Hollis-Brookline, 127’1”): Aide Parsons, third, 103’8”; Lyons, 11th, 77’2” and Sholik, 14th, 53’210.
The KHS boys and girls both finished second in the Corneliusen Relays Track Meet at Newfound High School in Bristol last Saturday.
“I like this meet, it’s all relays,” said Livingston. “One of the things I like is that it’s early in the season and we don’t really know everyone yet. We’re usually off in different groups with the throwers, sprinters and distance runners. This brings everyone together and you develop a sense of team, which I like.”
He added: “It just went so well. It is a team meet in every sense.”
For the boys, Gilford won the meet with 52.5 points, followed by Kennett, 45; Newport, 43.5; Plymouth, 42; Newfound, 39; Somersworth, 35; Winnisquam, 21; Mascoma, 19.5; Berlin, 7; Profile, 4; and Prospect Mountain, 2.
For the girls, Newfound took team honors with 69 points, followed by Kennett, 53; Somersworth, 39; Gilford, 38.5; Winnisquam, 36; Mascoma, 27.5; Plymouth, 22; Newport, 9.5; Profile, 8; and Berlin, 2.
Results for the boys: 4X100 relay: Troon, Stephens and Walcott — placed second in 46.97
Coe-Ed 4X100 really: won by Kennett (Troon, Cubero, Walcott and Wheat) in 48.91.
4X400 relay: McCluskey, Stephens, Clark and Doherty — took second in 3:57 (Gilford won in 3.45).
4X800 relay: Biche, Odell, Jarell and Brochu — placed fifth in 10:36 (Gilford won in 9:11).
Distance medley relay: Odell, Burton, Jarell and Biche — took eighth in 13:26 (Gilford won in 11:43).
High jump relay: KHS — Harrigan (PR at 6’), McCluskey and Clark — won with a total height of 15’10”.
Long jump relay: KHS — Harrigan, Troon and Clark — won with a total distance of 40’8”.
Discus relay: KHS — Parsons, Sholik and Katz — placed seventh with a total distance of 179’11” (Newfound won at 284’5.5”).
Results for the girls: 4X100 relay: Light, Van Dyne, Cubero and Wheat — second in 55:06 (won by Newfound in 53.27).
4X200 relay: Verran, Taylor, Kendzierski and Van Dyne — fifth in 2:10 (won by Newfound in 1:57).
4X400 relay: won by Kennett (Wheat, Lopashanski, Abrams and Cubero) in 4:29.
4X800-meter relay: Gorham, Lopashanski, Abrams and Taylor — second in 11:29 (won by Gilford in 11:12).
Distance medley relay: Kendzierski, Abrams, Lopashanski and Gorham — second in 15:24 (Gilford won in 14:44).
Long jump relay: KHS — Wheat, Lopashanski and Verran — won with a total distance of 40’8”.
Shot put: Light, Smith and Hicks —placed seventh with a distance of 62’ (Mascoma won with 81’8.75”).
Discus: Groves, Light and Legare — placed fifth with a total distance of 163’5” (Newfound won with 242’6”).
Kennett competed at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in Northwood on Thursday (results not known as of press time) and is scheduled to close out the week with the long trek to Kingston for the Sanborn Invitational on Saturday (10 a.m.).
The Eagles have nine regular season meets this season, including two at home on April 25 and May 2. Both meets are scheduled for 4 p.m.
