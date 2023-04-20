CONWAY — The warm weather last week was a welcome sight to the Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team. The Eagles finally were able to get onto their field last Friday after the last patch of snow melted thanks to back-to-back 80-degree days.
Entering their third season as a varsity program, the Eagles are led by Coach Gabby Anderson who succeeds Jennifer Laine after two years as the new head coach.
Anderson, who teaches at Pine Tree Elementary School, brings a wealth of experience to the nest. She grew up in a lacrosse hotbed in Mahopac, New York, playing four years in high school and then was a standout goalie at Springfield College for four years with the Pride going 43-14 over her final three seasons. In 2017, Anderson was named the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was a three-time first-team all-conference selection. She was also selected to play in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s Division III Senior All-Star game.
Following graduation, Anderson was an assistant coach at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts. For the past two years, she coached the seventh- and eighth-grade squad for Mount Washington Valley Lacrosse Club.
“I love coaching this group,” Anderson said by phone Friday. “I’m excited to see the sport continue to grow here. I’m happy to have this opportunity.”
Since preseason opened on March 20, KHS athletes spent far longer in the Peter Ames Gymnasium than they imagined.
“I’ll take whatever outdoor field space we can get over another day in the gym,” Anderson said, joking.
The Eagles lost 10 seniors — Molly Arnold, Arielle Butterfield, Taylor Gaudette, Brynne Gove, Cassie Irish, Emily Kenny, Jordan Meier, Isabelle Murray, Abby Novak and Kate Vaughan — to graduation last June.
There are 27 girls out for the program this season, up from 24 last year. Twenty of the girls are underclassmen. There's one senior, six juniors, five sophomores and a whopping 15 freshmen.
“We’re a young team,” said Anderson. “We have a lot of freshmen, many of them played for me on the MWV team. The girls are champing at the bit to play.”
She added: “I think we’re definitely coming together as a team.”
Members of the varsity team are senior Vivian Rober-Carpenter; juniors Nora Goodman, Liza Graustein, Allie Lash, Mckenzie Morehouse, Maddison Walcott and Ivy Zipf; sophomores Izzy Frechette and Alex Sweeney; and freshmen Raegan Armstrong, Grier Carrier, Emme Couture, Emma Dziedic.
Members of the junior varsity include sophomores Hayley Burke, Cassidy Littlefield and Ellie Nelson; and freshmen Lily Couture, Carys Gove, Kallyn Ewing, Adrianna Guida, Myra Johnson, Sophia Mihelis, Grace Sanfilippo, Olivia Schmitt, Browyn Sherlock, Seretta Spaulding and Lily Taylor.
Rober-Carpenter, Goodman, Graustein and Zipf have been chosen as this year’s team captains.
Joining Anderson on the sidelines are Tod Anderson, her father, who brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the program having played at New Hampshire College (known today as Southern New Hampshire University), and Jodie Eastwood, the new junior varsity coach.
“They’re both great and a big help,” Anderson said. “Jodie is so eager to help and learn the game.”
While inside for most of the preseason, the Eagles weight trained one day a week, and Anderson saw some benefit to being indoors.
“We were able to get in a lot of stick work,” she said. “We took advantage of the space that we had.”
On the field, Sweeney returns to play goalie for the hometown flock, while Ewing, will be the backup and start for the JVs and they’ll have no better mentor than Anderson.
Rober-Carpenter is being counted on to anchor the Kennett defense. Other defenders in the program are Carrier, Gove, Nelson, Spaulding and Walcott.
Midfielders are Armstrong, Burke, Goodman, Graustein (who will also see action at attack), Guida, Johnson, Lash, Littlefield (also an attacker), Moorehouse, Sanfillipo and Zipf.
Playing attack are Emme Couture, Lily Couture, Dziedic, Frechette, Mihelis (who also will play defense), Schmitt, Sherlock and Taylor.
Anderson views the team strengths a month into the season as the stalwart play of Rober-Carpenter on defense along with Frechette, Goodman, Graustein, Lash and Zipf in the midfield.
“I think the numbers out for freshmen and sophomores is positive for the future,” she said. “They are all so excited to play.”
As for an area of concern, it may be a lack of varsity playing time and developing depth at the outset of the season.
The Eagles opened the 2023 season in Durham on Monday against a veteran Oyster River squad. The Bobcats (3-0) topped KHS 17-0.
“We were missing a few girls (Goodman, Lash and Sweeney), but Oyster River was good,” Anderson said on Tuesday. “They’re a team that can definitely throw and catch. I don’t think we brought our A-game down there.”
In fairness to the Eagles, Oyster River has been outside on a field for almost four weeks and had already played two opponents. Kennett had been on Centola Field only twice and players had to wear sneakers to avoid damaging the soft field.
Anderson said just as the New York Jets buried a football following a loss to the New England Patriots, her squad will do a symbolic gesture and move forward.
The coach praised the play of her defense, which was kept on its heels all afternoon.
“They stepped up and Kallyn made her varsity debut as a freshman in goal,” she said. “She had only played last year on the club team. She never backed down.”
Kennett hosted Hanover on Thursday. Results were not known as of press time. The Eagles used the game to bring awareness to sexual assault and to show their support for Starting Point. The team wore teal socks and special ribbons.
“Nora and the other captains wanted to do this,” said Anderson. “I’m really proud of the team for stepping up and doing this.”
Anderson and the Eagles have talked about goals.
“I’m excited to see what the girls can do,” she said. “I think a good goal for us is to be able to make the playoffs.”
Anderson added: “I want the girls to focus on the present and after each game, we’ll reflect on what went well and areas where we can improve. This is a great group of girls. They’ve been working hard.”
The Eagles are doing some fundraising this spring. On April 13, they did a well-attended dine-to-donate event at the Chef’s Market in North Conway. On May 9, Moat Mountain will host another dine-to-donate event.
“We would love to be able to buy reversible pinnies,” Anderson said. “In the future, it would awesome if we could get a (portable indoor/outdoor) 8 Meter.”
Anderson said this would allow the Eagles to set up the full goal area markings, indoors or out, providing a quick setup without the hassle of measuring and painting one each practice.
“It would be a great tool for us,” she said. “We’d be able to use it year after year.”
With no games scheduled over April vacation, KHS will be busy the following week with four matches slated: hosting Spaulding on Monday, May 1 (4 p.m.); hosting Goffstown on May 2 (4 p.m.); traveling to Plaistow to play Timberlane on May 4 (4 p.m.); and hosting rival Kingswood on May 5 (4 p.m.).
