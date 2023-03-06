Members of the Kennett High boys’ basketball team burst into cheer in the second half as the Eagles came from behind to beat ConVal 58-49 in Peterborough in the opening round of the Division II tournament last Wednesday. (LISA EASTWOOD PHOTO)
Members of the Kennett High boys’ basketball team burst into cheer in the second half as the Eagles came from behind to beat ConVal 58-49 in Peterborough in the opening round of the Division II tournament last Wednesday. (LISA EASTWOOD PHOTO)
Kennett High senior Alex Clark nocks down a jumper against ConVal in Peterborough in the opening round of the Division II tournament last Wednesday. (LISA EASTWOOD PHOTO)
CONCORD — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team saw its playoff run come to an end in the Elite Eight in Concord on Friday night. The No. 10 Eagles (10-10), who upset No. 7 ConVal 57-46 in Peterborough in the first round of the tourney last Wednesday, ran into red-hot No. 2 Pembroke Academy, which unleashed a swarming man-to-man defense and led to a 60-36 loss in the quarterfinals.
The Spartans (16-2), who received a first-round bye, rallied from a 2-0 deficit after an Alex Clark driving layup, to hold the boys from Conway to just one point over the next six minutes. Pembroke went on a 13-0 run before Clark converted a free throw with 31 seconds left in the quarter to lead 13-3 heading into the second period.
Pembroke outscored Coach Jack Loynd’s troops 18-7 in the second frame to carry a 31-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Kennett, which outscored the Spartans 15-13 in the third quarter, cut the deficit to 16, 36-20, with 2:52 left in the period following back-to-back three-pointers by Daven Bailey and Ben Dougherty. The Eagles forced a turnover but were unable to convert to trim the lead further.
Clark led the Eagles offensively with 10 points. Bailey added nine; Dougherty, eight; Evan Koroski, six; and Bo Noung, three.
The Spartans were led by Mike Strazzeri, who finished with a game-high 20 points, while Joe Fitzgerald added 16; Josh Pilotte, eight; Shondel Hadley, six; Jacob Boisvert, three; Adam Heldman, three; Evan Lavanski, two; Evan Berkley, one; and Dominic Berube, one.
In other quarterfinal action, No. 1 Laconia (18-1) hosted and beat No. 8 Merrimack Valley (12-7) 61-57; No. 4 Manchester West (15-4) hosted but lost to No. 5 Pelham (15-4) 77-57; and No. 6 Coe-Brown (14-6) hosted and lost to No. 14 Oyster River (7-13) 40-36.
In first-round action, Kennett went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter to erase a five-point halftime deficit and knock the host Cougars out of post-season play.
ConVal led 12-9 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 23-18 at the half.
The Eagles opened the third quarter with two Koroski free throws; a Bailey steal and layup; and back-to-back three-pointers by Dougherty to lead 28-23.
Coach Loynd credited the team’s play at the defensive end of the court and controlling the defensive boards as the turning point in the second half.
ConVal managed to battle back to tie the game at 28 behind a layup and three-pointer by Joe Gutwein, but the Eagles went on a 6-0 run (a Clark shot off the glass; two Clark free throws; and a Bailey jumper) to claim the lead for good. Kennett led 35-32 after three frames.
KHS scored the first six points of the fourth quarter on a three-pointer by Noung, who had eight points in the quarter, and an old-fashioned three-point play by Clark with a hoop and free throw, to build the lead to 41-32 with 5:57 to play.
Clark and Dougherty led Kennett with 15 points each, while Bailey and Koroski both had 10; and Noung, eight.
Gutwein led all scorers with a game-high 24 points, while Ethan McKinney and Noah Stewart added eight apiece; Ryan Close, sic; Max Kail, two; and Dan McCall, one.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 7 at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston. No. 2 Pembroke will play No. 14 Oyster River in the opening game at 5:30 p.m., with No. 1 Laconia squaring off against No. 5 Pelham in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be played at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, March 12, at a time still yet to be determined.
Kennett loses four seniors — Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Jacob Infringer and Evan Koroski — to graduation this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.