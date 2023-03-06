CONCORD — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team saw its playoff run come to an end in the Elite Eight in Concord on Friday night. The No. 10 Eagles (10-10), who upset No. 7 ConVal 57-46 in Peterborough in the first round of the tourney last Wednesday, ran into red-hot No. 2 Pembroke Academy, which unleashed a swarming man-to-man defense and led to a 60-36 loss in the quarterfinals.

The Spartans (16-2), who received a first-round bye, rallied from a 2-0 deficit after an Alex Clark driving layup, to hold the boys from Conway to just one point over the next six minutes. Pembroke went on a 13-0 run before Clark converted a free throw with 31 seconds left in the quarter to lead 13-3 heading into the second period.

