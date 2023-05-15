CONWAY — With five games left on the regular-season schedule, the Kennett High softball team finds itself on the outside looking in at a playoff spot and will need to finish strong to have a shot at Division II post-season play.
With 19 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 13 teams will make the tournament.
The Eagles, at 3-8, currently are 14th in the league standings.
The hometown flock went 1-3 last week at home, falling 14-1 to No. 1 and undefeated Kingswood (11-0) on May 8; topping (5-6) Laconia 12-7 last Wednesday, but fell 6-4 in a tight game to John Stark (8-3) on Friday; and a rough sixth inning led to a 14-1 loss to Campbell (8-3) on Saturday.
Coach Chris Kroski’s troops were on the road at Berlin (5-6 in Division III) on Monday (results were not known as of press time.
The Mountaineers beat the Eagles 8-7 in Conway on April 19.
On Friday, Kennett ran into a tough pitcher in John Stark’s Olivia Hargreaves, who also swung a potent bat as the Generals played a little long ball. Hargreaves, the Division II Pitcher of the Year in 2022, struck out 12 on the day while walking just one
The Eagles, however, were scrappy all afternoon and by no means overmatched. They collected eight hits and had the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Scoreless through the first three frames, John Stark’s bats came to life in the fourth. Kira Linstad led off with a single to left-center. Hargreaves followed with what might have been the longest home run hit at this field with a bomb to straightaway centerfield. Teammate Savannah Chapman made it 3-0 when she followed by going back-to-back with Hargreaves with a line drive home run to left-center.
Senior Catherine Chick, who was solid on the mound for KHS, limited the damage by getting a strikeout; a pair of fly ball outs to Odell in right field.
Kennett responded in its half of the fourth with a pair of runs. With one out, Lauren Violette was hit by a pitch; Maddie Liebenow single to center; and with two outs, both trotted home by a triple to right field by freshman Naomi Plummer.
The Generals scored three times in the fifth inning with a run on an error and two more runs off a two-run homer by Chapman, this time to left field.
Trailing 6-2, the Eagles made things interesting in the seventh inning. With one out Georgia Coleman walked; Ashely Garside laced a ground-rule double to left field; Allie Hussey drove in a run with a single to left; Violette followed with an RBI on an infield single.
The Generals were able to end the game on a nice off-balanced catch by shortstop Ava Rivers.
The defensive play of the day or maybe of the season came from Chick in the top of the seventh inning when she sprinted off the mound to her left and made an all-out diving catch. The Eagles also got strong play behind the plate from Hussey, who teamed up with shortstop Garside to throw out to Generals attempting to steal second base.
While the Cougars of Campbell didn’t use the long ball on Saturday, they were economical at the plate and did a lot of damage with two outs.
Kennett had trouble with sophomore left-handed pitcher Theresa Ivas, who only struck out four but limited the Eagles to just four hits.
After scoring twice in the first inning with two outs, the Cougars added another two-out run in the top of the third to lead 3-0.
KHS pulled a run back in its half of the third when Chick reached second on a two-base error; Garside had an infield single to advance her to third; and she scored on a Hussey single up the middle.
Campbell tacked on two runs with two outs in the fourth and made it 6-1 with a run in the fifth. The girls from Litchfield broke the game wide open in the top of the sixth inning, scoring eight runs. Abby Della had the big hit in the inning with a three-run double to left-center. while Jackie Gamache had two hits in the inning, including an RBI single to cap the scoring.
Garside led the Kennett hit parade with a pair of hits while Hussey and Plummer had one apiece.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Penacook to play Merrimack Valley (8-4) on Thursday (3 p.m.), and closes out the week at home against Pembroke (5-7) on Friday (4 p.m.)
Prior to Friday’s game, the Eagles will recognize seniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Hope Elias, Ashley Garside, Sophie Odell, Remi Sowdon and Lauren Violette for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
