CONWAY — With five games left on the regular-season schedule, the Kennett High softball team finds itself on the outside looking in at a playoff spot and will need to finish strong to have a shot at Division II post-season play.

With 19 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 13 teams will make the tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.