CONWAY — In the first game that students were allowed to attend in the Peter Ames Gymnasium in more than two years, Kennett High fans were treated to a barnburner between the Kennett and Sanborn boys basketball teams. The Eagles came oh-so-close to pulling off the upset and ending the Indians’ seven-game win streak.
Sanborn won a thriller 54-53.
"People are going to read the papers and say, 'Oh, Sanborn must have been missing some players,'" Jack Loynd, Eagles' head coach, said. "We were the ones who were shorthanded, not them."
He added: "Our guys responded really well and stepped up. They all gave a tremendous effort — I was proud. (Sanborn) just made one more play than we did. I think we can build on this going forward."
Kennett, which was without Alex Clark and Evan Koroski, trailed by three with 28 seconds to play but was unable to get off a three-point attempt to tie the contest due to some stingy defense by the Indians.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 5-7 in Division II and 9-7 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
Sanborn improved to 10-1 in Division II.
The Conway School Board’s co-curricular advisory subcommittee (Kevin Carpenter, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver, Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche, Kennett Middle Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw and board members Michelle Capozzoli and Randy Davison) agreed Thursday it was time to let students back into the stands. They cleared the way for 50 seniors to attend basketball and hockey games.
The Bleacher Creatures had plenty to cheer about as both teams brought their A-games to the hardwood. It was a see-saw opening quarter with the teams exchanging the lead four times. The opening frame was highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers by KHS senior Grady Livingston just 20 seconds apart to put his team in front 12-9.
The Indians ended the quarter with a 19-18 lead, thanks to a Jason Allen three-pointer with 7 seconds left on the clock.
In the second quarter, the Tribe grew the lead to 26-18 by scoring the first seven points but freshman Daven Bailey, who more than held his own on the varsity stage, stopped the run with a nice off-glass jumper.
Trailing 28-20, Livingston caught fire again and tickled the twine for three more 3-pointers in the quarter with his fifth trey of the game pulling the hometown flock to within two, 31-29 with 2:07 left in the first half.
Kennett closed the first half on an 8-0 run with senior Ameer Senor tying the game at 31-31 with a layup off a nice dish by Nick Houghton-LaClair with 3 ticks left on the scoreboard. Jack Loynd's troops were in the game.
Sanborn led 44-43 after three frames and grew the lead to six at 49-43 with 6:06 to play, but Isaiah Mojica hit two foul shots and Houghton-LaClair hit a floater in the lane to keep the Eagles within striking distance at 49-47 with 4:08 left.
Andrew Pugh hit a clutch trey for the Indians to get the lead 52-47 with 3:44 remaining, but Ben Dougherty brought the fans to their feet when he drilled a three of his own with 3:15 to play.
Mojica sank a foul shot with 2:10 to go, cutting the lead to 52-51, but Allen scored on a rebound putback with 45 seconds left to get the lead to 54-51.
With 31 seconds left, Houghton-LaClair got a good look at a three-pointer and the shot looked for all the world that it was halfway through the basket when came it. KHS got the rebound and called timeout with 28 seconds to play.
The Eagles moved the ball well but were unable to get an opportunity to launch a three-pointer. Mojica scored on a layup with 1 second left as time ran out.
Livingston finished with a game-high 20 points, while Mojica added 12; Houghton-LaClair, 10; Bailey, four; Dougherty, three; and Spencer Ballou and Senor, two each.
Jared Khalil led the Indians with 16 points, while Allen and Kevin Kolodziej had nine each; Tyson Khalil, eight; Seth Butler, seven; and Pugh, five.
Earlier in the week, Kennett won on the road at (3-7) Plymouth 56-52 but fell 75-69 at the Nest to Bishop Brady (4-4).
It’s another three-game week for Kennett. The Eagles are scheduled to travel to John Stark (0-11) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.); host Berlin (0-7 in Division III) on Thursday (6:30 p.m.); and travel to Souhegan (8-0) on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.