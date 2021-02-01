CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team led from wire-to-wire to defeat Belmont 49-39 in the Pete Ames Gymnasium on Thursday to avenge an earlier in the week loss on the road to the Red Raiders.
Belmont won the first meeting of the home-and-home series with the visiting Eagles 47-37 on Jan. 25.
With Thursday’s win, Kennett improved to 4-2 on the season in Division II, while Belmont fell to 2-2 in Division III.
The Eagles had been slated to host Plymouth (3-0 in Division II) on Monday, but the game was postponed due to Winter Storm Orlean. The two schools will become quite familiar with each other playing a home-and-home series now in Conway on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. and in Plymouth on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In the first meeting with Belmont, it was the hosts who jumped out to an early 8-4 lead and built it to 23-15 at the intermission. The Eagles cut the deficit to 36-30 after three frames but were never able to get over the early hump.
Red Raiders’ guard Jackson Ruelke led all players with 14 points on the night while Kennett juniors Grady Livingston and Nick Houghton-LaClair both had 11 points.
Coach Jack Loynd’s Eagles were ready for the return engagement and did a nice job of limiting Belmont to just one shot and won the rebounding battle on the night. The Red Raiders had no answer for senior trip-captain Evan Dascoulias, who poured in a career-high 21 points, with many of his baskets coming at key times to ward off a run by the visitors.
It was Dascoulias who put Kennett in front to stay with a strong power move to the basket down low.
The Eagles went on a 10-0 run midway through the quarter — a Matt Nordwick jump shot; a Dascoulias free throw; Isaiah Mojica layup; a Livingston three-pointer; and a Dascoulias steal and layup — to carry the hometown flock to a 16-6 lead after the opening eight minutes of play.
The Red Raiders chipped away at the Kennett lead in the second quarter by holding the Eagles scoreless for the first 4:25 of the period. Houghton-LaClair ended the drought with a three-pointer from the top right side of the arch to make it 19-11.
After two Belmont free throws, Dascoulias got the lead up to nine, 22-13 when he tickled the twine from downtown with a three-pointer. KHS led 22-13 at the break.
In the third frame, Ruelke rattled off five straight points with an old-fashioned three-point play (a layup and a foul) and another basket to cut the lead to 24-18 with 5:25 to play in the quarter.
Dascoulias scored the next four points on a free throw and there a three-pointer from the left corner to grow the lead back to double digits, 28–18 with 3:33 to play in the period.
Dascoulias knocked down his third three-pointer of the night with 1 second left in the quarter to give Kennett a 35-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Belmont outscored the Eagles 12-2 to start the fourth period and actually had a shot for the lead with 4:20 to play that drew only iron and was rebounded by TJ Lash, who had a strong defensive game.
Kennett responded with a 6-0 run (a Livingston free throw, a nice crossover dribble and drive by Dascoulias; a Dascoulias runner in the lane; and a Lash free throw) to get the lead to 43-36 with 2:36 to play.
The Eagles were able to ice the game from the charity stripe with Ben Dougherty, Livingston and Houghton-LaClair all converting free throws.
Dascoulias led all scorers with a game-high 21 points. Livingston added eight; Lash, six; Houghton-LaClair, six; Nordwick, five; Mojica, two; and Dougherty, one.
Ruelke led Belmont with 17 points while Jameson Gaudette added eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.