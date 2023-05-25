FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy baseball team is rolling. The Raiders have won nine of their last 11 games, and are in the hunt to host a home playoff game.

FA swept a home-and-home series from rival Lake Region winning 7-2 at home on May 10, and continued to swing the hot bats in the rematch in Naples, Maine on May 15, winning easily 16-2.

