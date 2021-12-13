FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy Raiders and the Greeley Rangers met in boys basketball in Cumberland Maine last Friday night in the season-opener for both squads. Greeley came out the victor 69-63.
The final score does not tell the whole story, however. The boys from Fryeburg took the early lead and were up 15-13 after the opening quarter, but Ranger Andrew St. Hillaire of Greeley went off in the second quarter for the hosts scoring 11 of his game-high 28 points in the frame as Greeley out scored Fryeburg 17-7. That run put the Ranger in front 30-22 at the break.
After halftime, the visitors from Fryeburg began to trim the lead, as the teams went back and forth. Gunnar Saunders hit a hoop at the end of the third quarter to trim the deficit to just four points, 47-43 going into the final frame. Coach Daniel Thomas, making his Raider debut, was pleased with home his team battled for 32 minutes.
When things got hectic the Raiders looked to Saunders who tickled the twine for a team-high 20 on the night to take command. The Raiders were never able to regain the lead although they did have an open look at a three that would have changed things in the final three minutes, but it rimmed out.
William Hallam came on in the second half scoring 14 points in the game. Saunders scored nine in the fourth while Ben Vlug came off the bench to score 12 second-half points. Bobby Hallam netted eight points; Jordan Zerner had three points; Gerry Daiu, three; and Bryce Richardson and Boone Douglass each had two.
FA is scheduled back on the hardwood when it hosts Westbrook (0-1, lost 77-65 at home to Brunswick on Friday) for the home-opener on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Wadsworth Arena.
The Raiders are slated to close out the week by traveling to Freeport (0-1, lost 67-62 at Gray-New Gloucester on Saturday) on Saturday (7 p.m.).
See you at the game.
