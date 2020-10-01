FRYEBURG — Perhaps it is fitting that at the height of fall foliage season, tourist traffic and the run-up to the normal week of Fryeburg Fair, the Fryeburg Academy athletic schedule has been caught up amid on-again, off-again signals.
The only game the Raiders have been playing thus far this fall is the waiting game, but they’ll learn today at noon if they can return to action.
Last Friday, all Raider teams arrived at school expecting to open their interscholastic athletic season within 36 hours. But shortly after noon, word came down from the Maine Department of Education, in coordination with the Maine Center for Disease Control, that Fryeburg Academy, and all schools in Oxford County, had been downgraded from "Green" (safe for in-person or virtual learning, and extracurricular events) to "Yellow" (a designation that schools must close except for the academic day). Thus, all Fryeburg athletes lost out on games and practices for the week.
According to FA Athletic Director Sue Thurston, most athletes have been maintaining conditioning during the last seven days through participation in virtual/distance strength and conditioning workouts conducted by head athletic trainer Brylie Walker.
Arriving at school on Friday, Fryeburg cross-country runners and girls soccer players need to be ready to play on short notice. Should today's regular Friday mid-day Maine DOE/CDC conference call upgrade the Oxford County schools back to "Green," the harriers will be running off into the woods and fields of their home course against Sacopee Valley at 4 p.m. Girls soccer will open its season on the road in Hiram, Maine, at Sacopee Valley with a night match under the lights.
Saturday promises two Raider "Senior Days," both at 10 a.m. on the Fryeburg fields. Boys Varsity Soccer hosts Sacopee Valley and field hockey faces off against Oxford Hills.
Jokingly, Thurston said she appreciated all the roses she received last weekend, as a result of postponed Senior Day matches (roses are traditionally presented to each senior and their parents on Senior Day). But for this weekend, she remarked "I could do without the roses!"
Fortunately for the Raiders, should their teams be cleared to play this weekend, while short on team practices, it will be a level playing field: both Sacopee Valley and Oxford Hills are within Oxford County, and thus their teams have had no live team training for seven days. While it may take a bit of time before intricate teamwork plays and timing get in synch, certainly there should be no shortage of energy and excitement when the athletes of Fryeburg Academy, and of all Oxford County, can start fall interscholastic competition.
Thurston reminds all fans and sports enthusiasts: there will be no visiting spectators for any Maine high school fall sports, and Fryeburg home athletic competition viewing will be limited to athlete's parents only. Contact Thurston at the Academy to get a spectator ID, if you have not done so already, for this weekend's home events. Bring and wear a mask even while viewing outdoor events.
If playing fields are opened on Friday, the Raiders also have two 7 v. 7 football games scheduled to open the season next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Interestingly, the postponement of the Maine fall athletic season does not reflect at all on the COVID-19 health and safety situation at the Academy. FA teams are lumped in with all Oxford County schools, and thus, when a concerning rise of cases in some high schools in the northern part of the county arose, Fryeburg’s games were shut down.
Fryeburg Academy itself has been following protocols for safety, especially in light of its significant international student population. The Academy has been virtually coronavirus case free, and the town of Fryeburg has never measured more than six cases.
