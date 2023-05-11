04-28-23 FA SB bartlett around second

Senior Alegra Bartlett runs through second base at the Fryeburg Academy softball game against York on April 28. The Raiders lost 8-4. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team had all the answers in its 19-13 victory over Freeport on the Bradley St. Field on Monday. The Raiders snapped a three-game losing skid in the process.

The win lifted Fryeburg to 4-5 on the season while the Falcons slipped to 2-7.

