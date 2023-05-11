FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team had all the answers in its 19-13 victory over Freeport on the Bradley St. Field on Monday. The Raiders snapped a three-game losing skid in the process.
The win lifted Fryeburg to 4-5 on the season while the Falcons slipped to 2-7.
Freeport features some strong hitters who can put a charge into the softball at the plate and on Monday it didn’t take the Falcons long to show their power. On the first pitch from Abby Ontengco, the Freeport leadoff hitter lined the pitch through the left centerfield gap to the fence for an extra-base hit.
The visitors scored three runs in the first inning, but it could have been worse if FA third baseman Brooke Gerry hadn’t made a defining moment catch off a line drive to put a pin in Freeport’s early surge. The Falcons challenged Gerry at third many times, but she had the answer each time whether it was a line drive, a bunt or a foul pop Gerry protected the third base line like a lioness protects her young.
The Raiders put runners on base in their half of the first. With two outs and the bases loaded Gerry strode to the plate. She has learned that if the pitcher is going to work the outside corner of the plate it is OK to hit the ball the other way rather than to try to pull the outside pitch, and that is just what she did, sending a blooper over the first baseman’s head for a hit to drive in two teammates.
Over the next two innings, Freeport and Fryeburg scored runs to match offenses. The Falcons scored multiple runs in the fourth frame.
Fryeburg’s half of the fourth inning determined the game’s outcome. The inning started with a hit batsman which seemed to energize the Raiders. From the bench, you heard, “Way to take one for the team.” You could see the Freeport pitcher was beginning to tire. Fryeburg scored runs on walks with the bases loaded. The Falcons had 13 runs, and with each walk, the Raiders drew one run closer, until they took the lead 14-13.
The Freeport coach changed pitchers, but the Fryeburg hitters continued to remain patient. The new pitcher was begging for a strike, but just could not find the zone. You could see the weight of the Raider's momentum weighing her down. The Freeport coach went back to his starter, but no luck.
The Raiders went on to cruise to the 19-13 victory. This was a welcomed victory after three road losses.
Aside from the always consistent battery of Ontencgo and catcher Ana Maria Maillett, Gerry, who collected her second hit of the game in the sixth inning on a sharply hit ball once again to right field that found a hole between the first and second baseman, also, productive for the Raiders was Jilyan Byrne. Byrne had a loud hit into left-center field, for a double, stole a bag and made a nice catch in center field for an out.
Fryeburg hosted rival Lake Region (5-0) at home on Wednesday (results not known as of press time) kicking off a home-and-home series that will culminate in Naples, Maine, on Monday (4 p.m.).
