FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy field hockey team has been practicing hard in the pre-season, and although the numbers are down this year, the energy has been good. After two weeks of good preseason conditioning, the Fryeburg Academy field hockey team is scheduled to open its season on the road Wednesday at Poland of a 4 p.m. contest.
Coach Dede Frost is excited for the campaign to begin.
“We have a small team but we are growing every day in hopes to support both a JV and varsity schedule,” she said. “We have several players who are new to the game this year and nine freshmen who were unable to have a season last year. I am thrilled that these young/new players have chosen to pursue field hockey and help secure the future of this amazing game!”
Joining Frost on the sidelines is Assistant Coach Jen Bartlett, who will helm the junior varsity team.
Coach Frost has been working on strength and conditioning in the early going in anticipation of the effort necessary to play a game in the regular season
Returning letter winners include seniors Shelby Purslow, who plays defense; Camden Jones, Juliette Albert and Jade Blood, who are all forwards; and Eden Voter, who plays goalie; and juniors Grace Murley and Eliza Thorne, who both play forward.
“Our strength this year will be some experienced leadership mixed with some tremendous enthusiasm of our young and inexperienced players,” said Frost. “We are all excited to find the rhythm that every team strives for when searching for the perfect combinations.”
The defense will be anchored by Voter and Purslow who have been role models. Seniors Jones, Albert and Blood will be leaned on heavily to handle a good portion of the playing time, as well as bringing along the younger players who are learning the joy of being a meaningful member of a high school sports team.
In terms of concerns, Frost would like to see a little more depth out for the program.
“Our largest concern initially was the low numbers which present challenges in several aspects of the game,” she said. “We are focusing on the basics of the game which will allow less experienced players to enter varsity games safely.”
Frost added: “And conditioning, which will allow for longer periods of play, fewer substitutions and fewer injuries.”
Frost talked about goals for the season.
“One goal for the season is that every player progresses every day, thus making our team better with each coming day,” she said. “Another goal is that every player has a positive experience and are better student-athletes for having been part of the team.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to host Gray in the home opener this Friday at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.