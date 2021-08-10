FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director John Gordon announced Tuesday that preseason for all fall sports athletes begins on Monday, Aug. 16.
“We will resume athletics for the fall with a mask optional protocol for student-athletes and coaches,” Gordon stated. “Any participant who does not feel well or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home and to consult a medical professional for guidance. Boarding students who do not feel well are asked to contact our school nurse for guidance at (207) 256-6128.
Gordon said all athletes must have proof of an updated physical on file and a signed copy of the form located inside the Athletic Handbook. Proof of insurance is required for participation under the Maine Principals Association. All forms are on the Fryeburg Academy website on the “Athletics” page.
“Impact testing will be done online and in partnership with Mountain Center Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab,” stated Gordon. “This testing must be completed by all incoming freshmen, rising juniors, new student-athletes and any returning student, new to athletics, who did not take an Impact test last year.”
Starting Monday, Aug. 16, all teams will begin practice at the times and locations listed below:
Boys soccer: report to the game field from 7-9 a.m. and then the Howe Street Field from 6-7:30 p.m. Coach Bob Hodgeman-Burns, (207) 256-2393 or bhodgman-burns@fryeburgacademy.org.
Cross-country: report Monday through Thursday at 7-9 a.m. in the Wadsworth Arena lobby. Coach Bill Reilly, (207) 890-6587 or breilly@fryeburgacdemy.org.
Field hockey: at the campus field Monday to Friday at 8 a.m. and at 5 p.m. Coach Dede Frost, (207) 935-3344 or dfrost@fryeburgacademy.org.
Football: at the campus and Howe St. fields Monday to Friday at 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Coach David Turner, (207) 461-1241 or dturner@fryeburgacademy.org.
Girls soccer: report to the game field from 7-9 a.m. and then the Howe Street Field from 6-7:30 p.m. Coach Dave Hart, (207) 462-0246.
Golf: meets from 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Lake Kezar Country Club. Coach Chis Dutton, (207) 239-0363 or cdutton@fryeburgacademy.org.
Sports Performance Center: as determined by the coaches at practice venues and the fitness center. Brylie Walker will oversee the program, bwalker@fryeburgacademy.org
Mountain biking will begin practices on Sept. 7 when classes begin. The coach will continue to be Tyler Wilson. Any questions, you can reach him at twilson@fryeburgacademy.org.
The actual season starts when school opens but the coaches will lead some rides. All paperwork must be in to ride with the coaches.
Modifications in this schedule between Aug. 16 and Sept. 7 when classes begin will be shared with team members by their respective coaches.
