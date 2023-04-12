FA Baseball - Junior Ethan Lord pitching
Junior Ethan Lord not only swings a potent bat but is also being counted on to help anchor the Fryeburg Academy baseball team's pitching staff this season. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — Optimism is high for the Fryeburg Academy baseball team this spring. The Raiders have all the ingredients — a talented collection of veterans and an enthusiastic group of newcomers eager to contribute — to make a deep post-season run this season.

“I think we’ll be strong,” Greg Allain, Raiders’ head coach, who is heading into his third year at the helm, said by phone Monday. “I think we’re definitely going to be fun to watch. We have some talent, plus a couple of new players from Panama who are going to help us.”

