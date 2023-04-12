FRYEBURG — Optimism is high for the Fryeburg Academy baseball team this spring. The Raiders have all the ingredients — a talented collection of veterans and an enthusiastic group of newcomers eager to contribute — to make a deep post-season run this season.
“I think we’ll be strong,” Greg Allain, Raiders’ head coach, who is heading into his third year at the helm, said by phone Monday. “I think we’re definitely going to be fun to watch. We have some talent, plus a couple of new players from Panama who are going to help us.”
Fryeburg was scheduled to open the season at home against Greely on Thursday but the field isn’t playable quite yet. Fortunately, the Raiders and Rangers are slated to play twice during the regular season, the game dates have been flipped. FA will travel to Cumberland, Maine, on Thursday at 4 p.m., and the Greely will come to Fryeburg on May 24 (4 p.m.).
“We’d like to open at home, but that’s OK,” said Allain. “We’re excited to get started.”
Last season, the No. 10 ranked Raiders opened the Class B playoffs on the road and scored a 2-0 upset victory over No. 7 Poland on June 7. In the Elite Eight on June 10 rival Lake Region, the No. 15 seeds, came to Fryeburg and scored four unearned runs in the sixth and seventh innings to upset the host Raiders 7-3.
FA lost just one senior — Noah Grant — to graduation last May.
There are 25 boys out for the baseball team this spring. Allain plans to carry 12 on the varsity squad.
Members of this year’s varsity team are seniors Colton McCarthy, Caleb Micklon, Bryan Martinez, Tommy Ontengco, Edgar Real and Bryce Richardson; juniors Alexis Castillo, Mingeun (David) Kim and Ethan Lord; sophomores Jagger Helwig and Michael Malia; and freshman Alex Allain.
Members of the junior varsity team are junior Minjun Choi; sophomores Samuel Day, Ethan Ela, Matthew Kim, Mingang Kim and Junsung Lee; and freshmen Camden Blake, Brady Chappell, Noah Day, Bryce Downing, Jacob Eveleth, Richard Massey and Ridley Parsons.
“Throughout the whole program we’re strong,” said Allain. “The JVs have a really strong base to start from.”
Joining Allain in the dugout will be assistant coaches Stewart Frost and Colin Micklon, while Jim “Dewey” Hidden returns to guide the junior varsity squad.
Allain said Martinez will get the ball on the mound on Opening Day against Greely.
Defensively, the Raiders will have the veteran Micklon behind the plate at catcher; Ontengco at first; Alex Allain at second; Castillo at third; Real at shortstop; Richardson in centerfield; Helwig as a corner outfielder while Lord, the team’s No. 2 pitcher will see action in the infield and outfield and Malia also has position versatility. Martinez, when not on the bump, can play first base or roam the outfield.
Martinez, Lord and Richardson are being counted on to anchor the pitching staff, while Helwig, Real, Kim and McCarthy will be counted on in the bullpen.
“What’s good is a lot of the guys on this team have the ability to pitch,” Allain said.
He added: “We’re ready to go. I think we’re going to swing the bats well.”
Allan said having the multi-purpose turf field has been a plus for his squad.
“We spent a lot of time on it last week. We were able to do a full infield and quite a bit of outfield work. It’s been a nice thing to have especially this spring when it’s taken a while to get onto our field.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to travel to York, Maine, to play the Wildcats on April 20 at 4 p.m., and then return home to host Gray-New Gloucester in the new home opener on Monday, April 24, at 4 p.m.
