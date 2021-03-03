FRYEBURG — Quality over quantity is the theme this winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic for the Fryeburg Academy cross-country teams. The boys and girls have seen their season shortened dramatically due to the virus, but at long last, the Raiders are skiing and making the most of every day.
It will be essentially a four-week race season, which is scheduled to culminate this Saturday (10 a.m.) with the Western Maine Conference Championships at Stark Hill in Fryeburg. There will be a skate race for the girls and boys.
“At first, it looked like everything was going to be canceled,” said John Weston, Raiders’ head coach. “No, New England (Championships), not state meets and no conference championships, but the coaches and athletic directors got together and decided we could pull off the conference championships.”
He added: “I think it will be nice to have an event that can culminate the season, albeit a much shorter season than we had hoped for.”
Weston, his troops and teams across the Pine Tree State were in limbo for the early part of the winter, unsure if there would be winter sports this year.
On Jan 21, The Raiders got the green light on Thursday to begin winter sports practices leading to games. The Raiders had been doing online remote conditioning and some in-person skills and drills, getting ready if there was a winter high school sports season.
The Maine Principals Association and the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association put out a release paving the way to play.
“If it is deemed safe to do so by the local administration, teams may begin practicing, following the established sport-specific return to play guidelines. Students have been inactive for a considerable amount of time; therefore, each school must establish an acclimatization period in which athletes recondition before playing in competitive games. The MPA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee feels this decision would be best left up to the individual schools to develop their reconditioning plan rather than recommending a mandatory five- or 10-day period.”
“That was sort of the news we were looking for,” Weston said. “By mid-February we started. We were told all along to expect the unexpected. The athletic directors went through (the uncertainty of a season) in the fall. The first thing Sue (Thurston, Fryeburg Academy’s athletic director) told the coaches was, ‘You’re going to be frustrated; then you’re going to have to hurry up and wait; and then everything might change on the fly.”
The team had met virtually in January, which for skiing is less than ideal, but it gave Weston the chance to stay in contact with his athletes.
“After that, we were able to meet for two weeks and do some skiing and conditioning,” he said. “(After the return to play guidelines were revealed), it gave the kids something tangible to plan on. I think overall, we’ve made out pretty well. We’re going to be able to get in a good month of skiing.”
Fryeburg has had two races thus far this season. The first was Feb 10 at the Pineland Ski Area in Gray, Maine, where Greely hosted a skate race.
Fryeburg’s Alanna Nataluk won the race by 19 seconds in 19:31.
Teammate Sam Carus was ninth in 23:24, followed by Lily Amazon, 27th, 31:05; and Kacey-Jane Clarke, 29th, 37:24.
For the boys, junior Luke Dupuis was third overall in 17:18 (Leif Harvey of Greely won the race in 16:57), followed by Issac Twombly-Wiser, 23rd, 24:57; Andrew Irwin, 24th, 25:23; Chris Kwon, 26th, 26:08; and Brian Yoo, 38th, 33:46.
On Feb. 24, the Raiders hosted four schools for a 5.27K skate race. Nataluk continued her winning ways, taking top honors by 53 seconds in 17:01.
Carus was seventh overall in 20:24, followed by Amazeen, 14th, 26:17; and Clark, 16th, 28:13.
Waynflete took team honors with 780 points, topping Fryeburg, 766; Brunswick, 749; Freeport, 590; and St. Doms, which only had one skier, 191.
Freeport was the top team on the day for the boys with 785 points, followed by Brunswick, 765; Waynflete, 764; Fryeburg, 739; and St. Doms, which had just two skies, 360.
Dupuis was the top Raider, finishing fifth overall in 15:49 (Martin Horne of Freeport won the race in 15:00).
Irwin was the second Fryeburg finisher in 19th, 20:12; Kwon, 24th, 22:29; and Yoo, 28th, 28:32.
