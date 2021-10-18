FRYEBURG — It was a perfect homecoming weekend for the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team. It kicked off with a spectacular team dinner and bonfire on Friday, culminating with a 5-0 dominating performance on the pitch against visiting Wells Saturday morning with more than 25 Raiders playing and then the ringing of the school’s victory bell.
“We played well,” said Bob Hodgman-Burns, Raiders’ head coach. “I thought we controlled play throughout.”
The win lifted the Raiders to 6-5-2 on the season in the Western Maine Conference.
Wells fell to 2-12 on the campaign.
Fryeburg beat Wells 4-2 on the road under the lights on Sept. 16. in the first meeting between the clubs.
Before kickoff, Saturday, seniors Marcos Barrionueva, Graham Blood, Suleyman Dindar, Dameon Doe, Lenny Foe-Essissia, Liam Friberg, Tim Eulenberger, Dana Hamlin, Rohan Hikel, Ian Jacobson, Denali Jensen, JoJo Jensen, Roy Mugabe, Liam Patterson and Matteo Sbuell were recognized for their commitment and dedication to the soccer program.
“It’s a great group,” said Hodgman-Burns. “These guys get along really well and represent our program the right way.”
Fryeburg carried the play and spent most of the 80 minutes in Warrior’s half of the field. Wells was limited to one shot on goal, while the hosts were credited with at least 16 quality chances. Colton Harding turned in several sensational saves to keep Fryeburg from reaching double figures in goals.
“Their goalie played out of his mind,” said Hodgman-Burns. “He was their man of the match easily.”
The Warriors were also mesmerized by the ball skills of junior Mohamed Fayala, from Belgium by way of Tunisia, who put on a clinic on the right wing. Fayala, who normally plays a wing back, was moved up front in Hodgman-Burns’ 4-3-3 scheme and created numerous chances for himself and his teammates. In the fourth minute, he beat two Wells’ defenders down the right side, cut into the penalty area and unleashed a laser that drew a diving save from Harding.
Fryeburg took the lead for good in the 19th minute when talented forward Jordan Adams headed home a cross from Sbuell from seven yards out into the roof of the net, making it 1-0.
Eight minutes later, Sbuell created a nice chance with a shot from just outside the area that drew Harding’s best save of the day.
The Raiders were unlucky not to double their lead in the final 30 seconds of the first half. They hit the right post on a shot by Sbuell from 14 yards out and 11 seconds later, Foe-Essissia had his shot cleared off the line by a Wells defender.
Fryeburg did find the back of the old onion bag five minutes into the second half when it was awarded a penalty after a player was pulled down. Eulenberger calmly slotted the ball into the right-hand corner to put the hosts up 2-0.
Two minutes later, JoJo Jensen scored the goal of the match after a nice build-up. Mugabe found Eulenberger in space and he sent a perfect through-ball to Jensen who ran onto it down the right flank, took three dribbles and a fired a low rocket into the back of the net on the far post side.
Fryeburg upped the lead to 4-0 with 18:32 to play. Hikel started the play with a flip throw-in getting the ball to Sbuell, who scored on a well-placed shot.
“Matteo has been on fire lately,” Hodgman-Burns said. “It was a nice finish.”
Adams, who started the scoring, finished it with 9:40 to play with Eulenberger finding Mugabe, who got the ball to Adams, who knew exactly what to do, striking it home to make it 5-0.
“Man of the match is a tough one,” said Hodgman-Burns. “It was either Tim or Mohamed, both were solid.”
The Raiders are slated to wrap up the regular season when they travel to Naples, Maine, to play arch-rival Lake Region (4-9) in the local derby on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Raiders won a physical contest in the first meeting with Lake Region, topping the Lakers 4-3 in overtime with junior Jacob Adams scoring a hat trick (three goals) on Sept. 18.
“It’s never easy at their place,” Hodgman-Burns said. “We hope it doesn’t come down to the last minute.”
The Lakers are coming off a 5-0 home loss on Saturday to York (6-6-1).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association is going with an open tournament this fall, meaning every school qualifies for the playoffs if it wants to participate.
“I think we’ll probably be on the road for the tournament,” Hodgman-Burns said, “but I really wouldn’t mind a home prelim match because at least we’d be at home one more time.”
