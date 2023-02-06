CUMBERLAND, Maine — In a game that no one deserved to lose, the Greely boys’ basketball team outlasted Fryeburg Academy 117-115 in eight exhilarating overtime periods on Tuesday night in Cumberland, Maine. This is the highest-scoring high school basketball game in the Pine Tree State in years and was a game for the ages.
The game was deadlocked at 61-61 after regulation time and then the two Rangers and Raiders combined to score 110 more points over the next 32 minutes. There are no official records for the longest game in Maine high school basketball history, but this one is likely one of the longest ever played in the state, running for more than three hours.
The loss snapped Fryeburg’s six-game winning streak as the team falls to 9-6, while Greely improved to 7-7.
Imagine scoring 115 points and losing. You would think that both teams just failed to play any defense. That however was not the case. The Raiders forced four straight turnovers, while only scoring one basket which forced the first overtime period.
This was just a case of two excellent basketball teams exchanging baskets and staying even for most of the night and through the overtime periods. Only one player fouled out in this long contest, that was a Greely Ranger who went out in the third overtime.
The scores were tied 61-61 at regulation, and 66-66 at the end of the first overtime; 74-74 at the end of the second overtime; 85-85 at the end of the third overtime; 92-92 at the end of the fourth overtime; 100-100 at the end of the fifth overtime; 105-105 at the end of the sixth overtime; and 110-110 at the end of the seventh overtime.
The Raiders won the first encounter between these teams 54-49 in Fryeburg on opening night on Dec. 9. That’s 129 fewer points than were scored on Tuesday.
FA erased a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation play to send the game into OT. From there, according to Coach Daniel Thomas, neither team was up more than one possession.
The boys from Fryeburg appeared headed to the winner’s circle in the fifth overtime, but Greely’s Tyler Pettengill knotted the game at 100-100 with a three-pointer at the buzzer.
The Rangers finally ended this memorable contest with 0.6 seconds left in the eighth overtime on a layup.
Coach Thomas said he was very proud of the way the Raiders hung tough throughout, never giving up throughout the nip-and-tuck affair.
“The General” Gunnar Saunders, a junior, finished with a new career-high 40 points, along with 13 rebounds, and seven steals. He made four 3-pointers and sank 10 free throws.
Teammate Lorenzo Catalano added 31 points, with 21 rebounds. Bryce Richardson shone brightly on the stat sheet with nine points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Camden Johnson contributed 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. Idan Or came off the bench to score six points, and pull down 15 clutch rebounds.
Tyler Pettengill led the Rangers with 39 points, including nine 3-pointers, while Seamus Raftice added 23; Ethan Michaud, 21; Jackson Leding, 12; and Ippolito, 10.
