CUMBERLAND, Maine — In a game that no one deserved to lose, the Greely boys’ basketball team outlasted Fryeburg Academy 117-115 in eight exhilarating overtime periods on Tuesday night in Cumberland, Maine. This is the highest-scoring high school basketball game in the Pine Tree State in years and was a game for the ages.

The game was deadlocked at 61-61 after regulation time and then the two Rangers and Raiders combined to score 110 more points over the next 32 minutes. There are no official records for the longest game in Maine high school basketball history, but this one is likely one of the longest ever played in the state, running for more than three hours.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.