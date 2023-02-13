FA Girls Hoop - seniors Ally Southwick and Ele Mela

The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team honored its seniors last week. On hand were (from left) Bruce Southwick, Michele Southwick-Thayer, Ally Southwick, Ele Mela, Sarah Sartory, Lavinia Stallone and Vitoria Do Espirito Santo Teixeira. (LAKYN OSGOOD PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team closed the book on the regular season last week and now must play the waiting game to see if the Raiders have done enough to earn a Class A playoff berth.

FA (7-11) posted arguably its best win of the season on Feb. 3 when the girls traveled to Gray, Maine, and topped hosts Gray-New Gloucester (15-3) 53-48 in overtime.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.