The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team honored its seniors last week. On hand were (from left) Bruce Southwick, Michele Southwick-Thayer, Ally Southwick, Ele Mela, Sarah Sartory, Lavinia Stallone and Vitoria Do Espirito Santo Teixeira. (LAKYN OSGOOD PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team closed the book on the regular season last week and now must play the waiting game to see if the Raiders have done enough to earn a Class A playoff berth.
FA (7-11) posted arguably its best win of the season on Feb. 3 when the girls traveled to Gray, Maine, and topped hosts Gray-New Gloucester (15-3) 53-48 in overtime.
The Raiders wrapped up the regular campaign at home against Freeport (10-8). The Falcons, who beat Fryeburg 66-37 on Dec. 21, had a much more difficult time last Wednesday in Wadsworth Arena, winning 65-57.
Before tipoff, the Raiders honored senior Allison Southwick for her commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
The Raiders stayed close throughout behind their big center Mina Milosevic, who led Fryeburg with 22 points, and guard Sydney Shaw, who netted 15; Jilyan Byrne, nine; Celia Hernandez, seven; and Carla Pinto Gali, four.
Freeport led 18-14 after the first quarter and 28-26 at the half. The Falcons outscored Fryeburg 22-16 in the third frame to lead by eight, 50-42 heading into the fourth period.
Freeport rode the hot hand of Angel Pillsbury, who scored a game-high 26, including draining six 3-pointers, while Maddie Cormier added 16 for the winners.
The two teams will now wait to see if they qualify for a home playoff game. As of Thursday, according to the Maine Principal’s Association Heel Points, Freeport sat in sixth behind Marshwood (12-5). Fryeburg was in ninth behind Westbrook (10-7).
Both teams have proven they can win at the Expo in Portland so the season may be far from over. We will just have to hitch our donkeys up to their wagons and enjoy as we have all season.
At Gray, against the Patriots, who were second in the Heel Points behind 15-2 Brunswick, the teams seemed evenly matched until the overtime period where Milosevic took over the game leading the Raiders to victory. She scored five of her game-high 25 points in OT.
Coach Kristen (Hurd) Stacy praised Mina for her work at the charity stripe where she made nine free throws on the evening. Throw in two 3-point shots and you have a leader carrying her team to victory.
Other scoreboard contributors included Byrne 11 points; Shaw, seven; Carla Gali, six; and Hernandez, four.
Fryeburg led 6-4 after the first quarter; 21-20 at the half; 34-30 after three frames; and was tied at 44 at the end of regulation play.
