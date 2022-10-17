FA boys soccer - team with flags

The Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team, which Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns affectionately refers to as the United Nations of Maine soccer, celebrate in John H. Atwood Stadium after topping Poland 7-0 last Tuesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team scored its first two wins in the new Atwood Stadium last week. The Raiders took care of business by scoring early and often in a pair of comfortable victories. Last Tuesday, under the lights, they trounced Poland 7-0, and on Friday, also under the lights, dismantled Wells 4-0.

The wins lifted FA to 8-5 on the season. According to the Class B South Heal Point standings as of Monday, Fryeburg sat in seventh place (moving up from eight last week), in position to host a first-round tournament match.

