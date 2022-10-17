The Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team, which Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns affectionately refers to as the United Nations of Maine soccer, celebrate in John H. Atwood Stadium after topping Poland 7-0 last Tuesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team scored its first two wins in the new Atwood Stadium last week. The Raiders took care of business by scoring early and often in a pair of comfortable victories. Last Tuesday, under the lights, they trounced Poland 7-0, and on Friday, also under the lights, dismantled Wells 4-0.
The wins lifted FA to 8-5 on the season. According to the Class B South Heal Point standings as of Monday, Fryeburg sat in seventh place (moving up from eight last week), in position to host a first-round tournament match.
Based on the heal points, which rewards teams for quality wins, Cape Elizabeth sits in first at 12-0-1, followed by Yarmouth, 10-1-2; Lincoln Academy, 10,1-2; Gardiner, 8-4-1; Erskine Academy, 6-3-4; and Freeport, 6-3-4 all sat above the Raiders.
Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns’ troops controlled play from the outset against Poland (3-11). The Raiders led 3-0 at halftime and had 27 shots on the Knights’ net.
In the win, Florian Koeppel, Matteo La Porta and Matteo Sbuell, the team’s leading scorer this season, each had braces (two goals each). Senior Jacob Adams rounded out the scoring for the hosts.
On Friday, Raider Nation saw the benefit of its new multi-sport turf field. While more than 3 inches of rain fell on the area, prompting many postponements, FA and Wells (3-11) took to the pitch.
Fryeburg earned a season sweep after beating the Warriors 7-1 in Wells earlier in the season on Sept. 16.
Sbuell continued to find the back of the net with regularity as he scored twice on Friday night, while LaPorta and Mateos Modesto also scored goals.
The Raiders are scheduled to close out the regular season when they entertain rival Lake Region (2-8) in the local derby on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Prior to the Lake Region match, the Raiders will honor their seniors — Jacob Adams, Rafael Ajimura, Geri Daui, Patrick Drosa, Will Guthro, James Harrison, Carlos Oliva, Matteo Sbuell and Tazo Tsabria — for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
