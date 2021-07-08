FRYEBURG — It was a spring sports season to remember for the athletes, coaches and fans at Fryeburg Academy. What a difference a year makes. In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic in its infancy, spring sports were canceled.
This year, with three vaccines available and cases on the decline, the Raiders were able to set school records in track and field; play some incredible tennis and lacrosse; prove to Western Maine that FA baseball will be a force for years to come; and continue their dominance on the softball field taking the community on a fabulous post-season run.
Fryeburg closed the books on the spring with sports awards. Athletic Director Sue Thurston, who led the Raiders through the pandemic, shared highlights from the season.
Several Raiders earned their 3 Star Jackets, meaning they lettered for the third time as an athlete at Fryeburg Academy. It could be three times in one sport or a combination of sports. Recognized were Jacob Adams, Hogan Bemis, Kyleanna Carbone, Nyla Charest, Caleigh Crowe, Tyler Day, Kaia DeVries, Courtney Dutton, Emma Gallant, Noah Grant, Zechary Hoeft, Camden Johnson, Chris Kwon, Trenton LeBroke, Maura MacMillian, Derek Maxim, Gabe McKinney, Grace Mooney, Hannah Nguyen, Svea Olson, Tommy Ontengco, Michael Trumbull, Isaac Twombley-Wiser, Jackson Witchley, Aaron Zakon and Dominic Zimmel.
Six student-athletes played a sport every season while in high school. These Raiders — Ella Baptista, Sharlah-Mae Day, Will Galligan, Bryce Micklon, Eddie Thurston and Kayrin Johnson — played three sports all four years They received a blanket for their accomplishments.
Recognized as All-Academic seniors with a 3.2 GPA were: in track — Sharlah-Mae Day, Samantha Carus, Livia DeVries, Ricardo DiMaria, Jordan Eastman, Sam Rivers and Brooke Rousey; in baseball — Isaiah Day; in softball — Jenna Dodge, Morgan Fusco and Madison Griffin; in lacrosse — Hope Duffy and Maggie Powers; and in tennis — Marra MacMillian.
Teams presented individual awards to the following:
Tennis (boys) — the MVP Award went to Austin Dorner, while the Most Improved Player Award went to Chris Kwon.
Track (boys) — Raider Awards were presented to Luke Dupuis and Armel Maloji.
Tennis (girls) — the MVP Award went to Daryna Serediuk, while the Most Improved Player Award went to Marra MacMillian.
Track (girls) — Raider Awards were presented to Livia DeVries and Samantha Carus.
Lacrosse (girls) — the Raider Award went to Svea Olson
Lacrosse (boys) — Raider Awards were presented to Will Galligan and Andrew Turner.
Softball — the MVP Award went to Emilia DeSanctis and Morgan Fusco.
Baseball — the Cliff Gray Baseball MVP Award went to Bryce Micklon and Eddie Thurston, while the Most Improved Player Award went to Isaiah Day and the Best Teammate Award went to Aden Richardson.
Many Raiders were honored with All-Conference selections.
In softball, Emilia DeSanctis, Morgan Fusco, Camden Jones and Kathryn McIntyre were tabbed for All-Western Maine Conference, while Kayrin Johnson received Honorable Mention.
In track, Jacob Adams.
In lacrosse, Will Galligan was named Second-Team All-Conference, while Job Fox, Andrew Turner and Dominic Zimmel were chosen for Honorable Mention.
In baseball, Noah Grant, Caleb Micklon and Eddie Thurston were select All-Western Maine Conference.
The Fryeburg softball team, coached by Fred Apt with seniors Emilia DeSanctis, Jenna Dodge, Courtney Dutton, Morgan Fusco, Maddie Griffin and Kayrin Johnson; juniors Sophia Bruno, Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Katy McIntyre, Shleby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker; and freshmen Ella Bruno and Abby Ontango was honored as the Southern Maine Class B runners up.
