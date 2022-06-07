FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy softball team faced a familiar foe in the opening round of the Class B payoffs — longtime rival Lake Region — on Tuesday in Naples, Maine. Results were not known as of press time.
Lake Region (10-6), the No. 7 seeds topped Fryeburg (7-9), the No. 10 seeds, twice during the regular season in two incredibly close contests.
The Lakers won 5-4 in Naples on May 11, and then 1-0 in Fryeburg on May 16.
Coach Mackenzie Buzzell and her troops are hoping the third time will be the charm for the Raiders.
Fryeburg closed the book on the regular season last Wednesday with an 11-0 loss in five innings (due to the 10-run mercy rule) at home to Poland.
The Raiders and Knights had played an eight-inning thriller in Poland Springs, Maine on May 18 with the hosts winning 10-9.
Wednesday the coaches, and fans said thank you to the FA seniors for their hard work and classy way in which they represented their school and community over the past four years.
For seniors Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Katie McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker it is a day they never thought would get here, and now they realized is here all too soon.
For parents, it was one of the last opportunities to watch their child play softball. There were flowers, kisses and tears as the pre-game acknowledgment turned into the first pitch of the senior game.
Poland was not distracted by the emotional ceremony. The Knights came out swinging and put a quick five runs first on the board and never looked back.
Pitcher Abby Ontencgo, also called “Aborama” by one fan, started every game for Fryeburg this season and pitched her heart out all season. Known for her pinpoint control and ability to freeze opposing batters with her location, Ontencgo shut teams down with the help of her catcher Ana Maria Maillett. Maillett is so pure in her receiving Ontencgo’s pitches that almost all of them make a loud popping sound when the pitch crosses the plate. That pop may just be what sways the umpire’s mind in favor of a strike called.
Ontencgo will become a shockingly good pitcher after she tweaks her wind up in the offseason to gain a yard or two once she gets her strong lower body involved.
Thanks for a great season Aborama and Ana Maria. While we will miss the seniors, it is an exciting time looking forward.
The first two innings looked like a thick pea soup fog had crept in as Poland hit the ball rather softly but just out of the reach of the Fryeburg gloves. There was just no explanation for the five runs in the first and two in the second.
Coach Buzzell then brought Jones to pitch. She threw a few innings to reclaim a comfort level in the circle before the playoffs. Jones made a play on a line drive that was all reflex, The fanbase was first concerned that she was injured, then impressed with the ease with which she pocketed the sizzling liner.
The second defensive gem came from Emery. Emery made the play with her glove, then saw a runner on third trying to sneak quietly like a little church mouse heading toward home plate. Emery balanced her base to ensure an accurate throw then fired a strike to Maillet, catching that church mouse in the worst pickle of her life.
Offensively, Maillet has gone from a put the ball in play hitter, to a genuine threat by barreling the outside pitch and shooting it into the 3-4 hole and to the outfield.
Rydman may be a senior but she never stopped trying and learning. When Jones went in to pitch McIntyre moved to shortstop. Add that to the resume. After a couple of booted balls, she showed her ability to play the position. McIntyre also showed she can throw across the diamond to record outs, which is very different from an outfield throwing arm. We will miss her natural athleticism and power bat.
A couple of seasons ago then Coach Fred Apt was worried about who was going to play the corner positions. We know now that this year Walker and Emery became the best corner combination in the league. They also became dependable hitters. Emery even became a pull hitter sending line drives into right field. She has started to use a short stroke to the opposite field similar to Rydman.
In the hair game, it was Raiders in a landslide. The girls wore Raider blue and white ribbons in their hair and it was eye-popping.
The winner of Wednesday’s playoff game between the Raiders and Lakers advances to the Class B West quarterfinals to face the winner of Wednesday’s contest between No. 5 Cape Elizabeth and No. 12 Wells on Friday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
