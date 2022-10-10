FA boys soccer - Geri Daui side
Buy Now

Senior Geri Daui races for the ball at the Fryeburg Academy soccer match against Gray-New Gloucester on Sept. 8. The Raiders topped the Patriots 5-2. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — With just over a week left in the regular season, the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team holds its playoff destiny in its own hands. Win in the final three matches — all at home — will almost certainly secure a home playoff game, which was a goal this collection of Raiders set in August.

FA went 1-1 to close out last week to move to 6-5 in Western Maine Class B play. The Raiders beat Traip Academy (9-2) 3-2 in Kittery, Maine, last Thursday; but fellow 2-1 at home to York (4-5-2) on Saturday in their debut on the new John H. Atwood Stadium turf field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.