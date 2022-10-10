FRYEBURG — With just over a week left in the regular season, the Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team holds its playoff destiny in its own hands. Win in the final three matches — all at home — will almost certainly secure a home playoff game, which was a goal this collection of Raiders set in August.
FA went 1-1 to close out last week to move to 6-5 in Western Maine Class B play. The Raiders beat Traip Academy (9-2) 3-2 in Kittery, Maine, last Thursday; but fellow 2-1 at home to York (4-5-2) on Saturday in their debut on the new John H. Atwood Stadium turf field.
According to the Class B South Heal Point standings as of Monday, Fryeburg sat in eighth place, the final spot for a team to host a first-round tournament match.
Based on the heal points, which rewards teams for quality wins, Cape Elizabeth its in first at 10-0-1, followed by Lincoln Academy, 9,0-2; Yarmouth, 8-1-2; Gardiner, 7-3-1; Freeport, 4-3-4; Erskine Academy, 4-3-4; and Greely, 6-4-1, all sat above the Raiders.
Fryeburg played well in Kittery making the necessary adjustments to the Rangers’ narrow pitch.
“It was a good game for us,” said Bob Hodgman-Burns, Raiders’ head coach. “They’ve got a bandbox of a field, it’s incredibly narrow. We pretty much dominated possession. I scouted them on Tuesday and we were able to take away some things they wanted to do.”
He added: “We went with a 4-4-2 and took away through balls that they like to play.”
The boys from Fryeburg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Senior captain Jacob Adams netted the first goal and had a key role in the second when he was fouled in the penalty area earning FA a penalty kick. Fellow senior and captain Rafi Ajimura calmly tucked the ball into the back of the old onion bag for the goal.
“They weren’t 9-1 for a reason,” Hodgman-Burns said. “I knew they’d keep playing. I told the boys at the half, 2-0 wasn’t a safe lead.”
The Rangers got on the scoreboard 20 minutes into the second half, but the Raiders responded within five minutes. Modesto Mateos took a quick free-kick, catching the Traip goalie off his line from 35 yards out, giving Fryeburg back its two-goal cushion.
Traip scored with two minutes to play to close out the scoring.
Fryeburg is scheduled to host Poland (3-9) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Atwood Stadium; host Wells (4-9) on Friday at 6 p.m., also under the lights; and entertain rival Lake Region (2-8) in the local derby on Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m.
Prior to the Lake Region match, the Raiders will honor their seniors — Jacob Adams, Rafael Ajimura, Geri Daui, Patrick Drosa, Will Guthro, James Harrison, Carlos Oliva, Matteo Sbuell and Tazo Tsabria — for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.