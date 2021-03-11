By James Anderson
FRYEBURRG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team failed to get its offense going in the first half at Waynefleet but Coach Sedge Saunders figured things out at halftime, leading the Raiders to a 30-25 come-from-behind victory on March 2 to improve to 3-3 on the season.
Waynefleet (4-2) is notoriously a strong opponent, and this year they have a tall and talented front line that was able to match-up with the Raiders twin towers of Eli Mahan, and Will Hallam.
It was Bobby Hallam this game who sparked the Raiders with two quick three-point field goals after the break. He was joined on the threeepoint bandwagon by Gunnar Saunders with a trey of his own, unveiling another part of his game in what has to be called a learning year for Gunnar.
The point spree separated the two teams on the scoreboard. On the inside, the Raiders began to stiffen on what would have to be called an off night rebounding.
What began as a defensive struggle began to open up as the Flyers fought hard until the very end.
Waynflete led 12-7 after the opening quarter; 14-12 at the break, but Fryeburg led 22-21 after three frames. The Raiders held the Flyers to just 13 second-half points.
Bobby Hallam finished with a game-high eight points, Big Will added four; Armel Maloji added seven points; Kenyi Musembi had five; and Eli Mahan and Suanders each had three. Mahan played outstanding low post defense against a very strong player with great positioning and superior physicality. Fryeburg showed great versatility to take to the outside for the win Saunders said.
The two teams would get together for a rematch three nights later and the Raiders won an overtime thriller 39-36.
Maljoi led the way with 17 points.
The game was close until the end, and with Fryeburg playing tight defense forced a backcourt violation turnover. Next, Eloi Terricbras pitched an outstanding pass inside to Big Will for the power layup tying the game at 33-33.
The Raiders played their best ball of the season in overtime, and sped away with the win.
Kyle Littlefield, Bobby Hallam, Mahan and Saunders were all solid in the 39-36 Raider win. Coach Saunders called the two wins over Waynefleet the best week in recent Raider history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.