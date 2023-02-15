FREEPORT, Maine — Freeport outscored the Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team 18-8 in the fourth quarter to come from behind for a 56-51 win at home in the regular-season finale for both teams last Wednesday night.

The loss, the third in a row for the Raiders since their 117-115 eight overtime setback at Greely, dropped FA to 9-9, while the Falcons, fighting for their playoff lives, improved to 5-13.

