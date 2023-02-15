FREEPORT, Maine — Freeport outscored the Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team 18-8 in the fourth quarter to come from behind for a 56-51 win at home in the regular-season finale for both teams last Wednesday night.
The loss, the third in a row for the Raiders since their 117-115 eight overtime setback at Greely, dropped FA to 9-9, while the Falcons, fighting for their playoff lives, improved to 5-13.
As of last Thursday, according to the Maine Principal’s Association Heel Points, Fryeburg sat in sixth place in Class A South, trailing Greely (10-8).
Freeport was ninth behind Mt. Ararat (9-8).
Fryeburg remained in sixth and will face No. 3 Marshwood (13-5) in the Class A South quarterfinals at the Portland Expo on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The boys from South Berwick, Maine, did not face the Raiders during the regular season.
The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the semifinals, also planned for the Expo, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Raiders and Hawks are in the same half of the bracket with No. 2 Gray-New Gloucester and No. 7 Kennebunk, who are slated to play Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Against Freeport, the Falcons looked in cruise control in the half, leading 16-7 after the opening quarter and 26-15 at the break, but the boys from Fryeburg outscored their hosts 28-12 in the third frame to lead 43-38 heading into the final period.
The Raiders got great offensive performances from Camden Johnson who finished with a team-high 14 points, while Lorenzo Cantana, Joao Orlando and Gunnar Saunders each added 11 points and Bryce Richardson had four.
The Raiders recognized seniors Geri Daiu, Camden Johnson, Bryce Richardson, Matteo Sbuell and Joao Teixeira Orlando before tip-off at home against Gray-New Gloucester on Feb. 3 for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
Coach Daniel Thomas and his Raiders are looking forward to the upcoming tournament and matching their skills against Marshwood.
