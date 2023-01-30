FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team had to go to overtime in a 70-68 victory to defeat host York in a Friday night thriller. The Raiders continued their winning ways with a 66-51 triumph over visiting Cape Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon.
The wins are the sixth in a row for the Raiders, lifting FA to 9-5 on the season as the boys from Fryeburg are playing their best ball of the season at the right time.
It is not easy to travel 3 hours in a bus to play a basketball game against a tough opponent like the Wildcats (7-6). This Raider team, however, is a well-coached tough group with Daniel Thomas at the helm. This game was close until the end.
The teams were even after the first, with Fryeburg up by four at the half. York fought back and went up by six points in the third quarter and looked poised to pull away, but FA never got rattled.
Bryce Richardson put a wet blanket down on York’s high scorer, which Coach Thomas said set the tone for the game. Joao Texeria Orlando was dominating at both ends of the floor limiting opportunities for York. “The General” Gunnar Saunders had a career-high 30 points.
The Raiders tied the contest in the fourth quarter to send a game that was as tight as a new pair of shoes into an extra period extending an already long night even longer.
The teams relied on their defense until Saunders decided to end it with a hesitation cross-over dribble and a quick first-step penetration to the cup for a game-ending layup with 2 seconds left in the overtime period.
Saunders was also tough on the backboards all night, grabbing nine clutch rebounds. Lorenzo Cantana added eight rebounds, Richardson had seven and Idan Or added 9 big caroms for the winners.
After a long bus ride home, the Raiders were back on the floor for a Saturday matinee with a 66-51 win over Cape Elizabeth (9-6) at home. The Raiders took care of business against Cape in a defensive effort that cut off the airway so the Capers couldn’t breathe.
Meanwhile, the Raider rebound-and-go philosophy filled the Fryeburg basket with multiple fast-break buckets by the running Raiders. As the Raider side of the scoreboard went past 30, then 40, 50 and 60 the Capers lost their will to play. It was a nice weekend double for the boys from Fryeburg.
FA is scheduled to travel to Cumberland, Maine on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) to play Greeley (6-7) for the second time this season.
The Raiders won the first encounter 54-49 in Fryeburg on opening night on Dec. 9.
Fryeburg then has back-to-back 6:30 p.m. homes games, first on Thursday against Wells (4-9) and then on Senior night on Friday against Gray-New Gloucester (11-3).
Prior to tipoff against the Patriots, the Raiders will recognize seniors Geri Daiu, Camden Johnson, Bryce Richardson, Matteo Sbuell and Joao Teixeira Orlando for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
