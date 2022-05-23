FRYEBURG — The story is becoming a familiar one for the Fryeburg Academy baseball team — get behind early, battle back but fall just short on the scoreboard. The Raiders went 1-2 last week, but with a break or two could easily have gone 2-1 or possibly 3-0.
FA opened the week with a 4-2 victory over rival Lake Region (4-9) at home on May 16. The Raiders followed that up with an 8-4 setback to Poland (6-5) in Poland Springs, Maine on Wednesday and a 10-8 loss to Sacopee Valley (10-2) in Hiram, Maine on Saturday.
“We kind of keep shooting ourselves in the foot by our slow starts,” said Greg Allain, Raiders’ head coach. “We get down early and always seem to find ourselves having to fight back. I wish we’d fight ahead early and play with a lead.”
Fryeburg (3-10) was scheduled to host Gray-New Gloucester (4-9) on Monday afternoon. Results were not known as of press time.
The Patriots beat the Raiders 15-13 in Gray, Maine on April 25.
Against Lake Region, which wrapped up a home-and-home series, Fryeburg was able to earn a split after dropping the May 11 game 8-4 to the Lakers in Naples, Maine.
Senior Noah Grant was sharp on the mound for the Raiders, scattering eight hits in the complete-game win, while striking out five and yielding no walks.
“Noah threw well,” Allain said. “He pitched to contact and we made the plays behind him.”
The Raiders scored a run in the bottom of the first inning only to see the Lakers tie the contest in the top of the second frame. FA scored solo runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to build the lead to 4-1 before the visitors closed out the scoring with a run in the top of the sixth.
Fryeburg had five hits in the game with Bryce Richardson collecting a pair, including a run-scoring single in the third that gave the home team the lead for good. Ethan Lord, Bryan Martinez and Gunnar Saunders rounded out the hit parade with base knocks. Martinez drove in two runs.
The Raiders fell behind 5-0 after the opening inning against Poland.
“We went to the top of the third inning down 7-0,” Allain said. “We scored two in the third and twice in the fourth to cut it to 7-4 but ran out of innings.”
The Knights outhit the Raiders 14-8.
Caleb Micklon had a pair of hits for the boys from Fryeburg.
“We had runners in scoring position but we just couldn’t get the timely hits when we needed them,” said Allain, adding, “I still believe in this team. We’ve been competitive with every team we’ve played.”
At Sacopee, the Raiders again got into a hole early on the scoreboard.
“They got four runs in the first, but nothing was hit that hard off Noah (Grant), and to be honest, we didn’t help him defensively.”
Fryeburg battled back to take an 8-7 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning but the Hawks plated three runs to take the lead for good.
FA pounded out 10 hits with Richardson leading the hit parade with three, while Micklon collected two, and Grant, Lord, Tom Ontengco, Saunders and Austin Warren all had one.
The Raiders have two more games on the schedule this week. On Wednesday (4 p.m.), they are slated to host Greely (12-1), and will close out the week with a trip to the Granite State to play Kennet High in an exhibition game at 4 p.m. in Conway.
The Rangers beat Fryeburg 10-0 on Opening Day on April 15 when Zach Johnston, who has committed to play Division I baseball for Wake Forest, struck out 11 in a five-inning no-hitter.
Greely is coming off back-to-back no-hitters with Johnston beating Yarmouth 2-0 on May 16, and then Ryan Kolben no-hit Freeport 11-0 last Wednesday.
“Greely is very good,” Allain said.
