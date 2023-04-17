FRYEBURG — A new era has begun for the Fryeburg Academy boys’ lacrosse team. The Raiders have made the switch from playing on the grass to a new synthetic turf field complete with lighting for night games.

The newly named Clarence E. Mulford Field, inside the stadium named after the late former coach and teacher John H. Atwood, officially opened on homecoming weekend last Oct. 21-22. The new field allowed the Raiders to get the upper hand on Mother Nature this spring. The field was cleared of snow on the first day of spring training allowing FA to train on a full field outdoors.

