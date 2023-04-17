Senior Gabe McKenney runs down the field at the Fryeburg Academy lacrosse game against Traip Academy on the school's new turf field last Thursday. The Raiders lost the back-and-forth game under the lights 7-6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Owen Galligan takes a shot during the Fryeburg Academy lacrosse game against Traip Academy on the school's new turf field on April 13. The Raiders lost the back-and-forth contest under the lights 7-6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — A new era has begun for the Fryeburg Academy boys’ lacrosse team. The Raiders have made the switch from playing on the grass to a new synthetic turf field complete with lighting for night games.
The newly named Clarence E. Mulford Field, inside the stadium named after the late former coach and teacher John H. Atwood, officially opened on homecoming weekend last Oct. 21-22. The new field allowed the Raiders to get the upper hand on Mother Nature this spring. The field was cleared of snow on the first day of spring training allowing FA to train on a full field outdoors.
I'm happy to say we've been on the turf,” said Coach David Kenney takes over the varsity program from longtime coach Robert Hodgman-Burns. “It's exciting to be out earlier than in years past. We've been talking as a team about how thankful we are for the opportunity to play on the new field and have access to all of our facilities. “
The Raiders came up just short in their home opener, falling 7-6 to Traip Academy last Thursday.
Last year, the Raiders saw their season come to a sudden end in double-overtime against John Bapst/Hampden in the first round of the Class C tournament on June 8 at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. The No. 7 seeds beat the No. 10 Raiders 8-7.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association went with an open tournament for the 2021-22 school year, meaning every school qualified for the playoffs if it wanted to participate.
Fryeburg, which went 3-6, lost seniors Tyler Day, Sebastian Drosa, Job Fox, Liam Friberg, Robert Hallam, Dana Hamlin, Rohan Hikel and Zechariah Hoeft to graduation last May.
There are 36 boys out for the team this spring, which is up from 34 in 2022. Kenney plans to carry 22 on the varsity including 10 seniors, two juniors, nine sophomores and one freshman.
Members include seniors Haden Fox, Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Patrick Harris, Gabriel McKenney, Peyton McMurtray, River Pullan, Noah Reed, Nicholas Turner and Joshua Wake; juniors Tyler Bartic and Asher McKenney; sophomores Aidan Clement, Seamus Coleman, Gabriel Grace, Nolan Harriman, Reid Irwin, Owen Reinbach, Chandler Thorne, David Webster and Myles Willimann; and freshman Myles Coleman.
Members of the junior varsity team include senior Zachary Rich; junior Mark Megeles and Caleb Stern; sophomores Julian Brito, Russell Carbonaro, Holden Edenbach, Gabriel Grace, Brayden Greaney, Nolan Harriman, Callum Preston; and freshmen Tucker Barnaby, Rowan Davidson Pullan, Merrik Iacozili, William McDonell, Noah Pierce and Zane Tully.
“I’m fortunate to be coaching alongside Tucker Barnaby,” Kenney said. “Tucker also coaches as our assistant men's soccer coach and is one of our ski coaches for the Fryeburg Academy ski team. Tucker has worked closely with our MWV Ski Team boarders and day students in the role of advisor and coach. He brings a wealth of coaching experience to the program.”
He added: “Our coaching staff is rounded out with assistant/JV coaches Gio Difazio (FA Cals of 2011), Will Galligan (Class of 2021) and player/coach Zach Rich (a postgraduate). We are enlisting Holym Han (2026) to help with photo and video.”
Fryeburg, thanks to its new field, was able to host neighbor Kennett High for a joint practice in the preseason.
“It was a good match-up and we were able to work on some aspects of the game we've not had the opportunity to practice yet,” Kenney said. “We’ve been able to practice each day for the last (three) weeks and the team is improving quickly.”
Seniors Fox, Galligan, Garland ad McKenney have been elected team captains.
“We have a strong leadership in Hayden, Myles, Owen and Gabe,” said Kenney.
He added: “We are excited to watch the development of all our players, the team is working hard. Tucker, Gio and I are all new to the coaching staff this year and we are getting to know the strengths and areas to improve for all of our players.”
Kenney likes what he’s seen from a strong underclassman group.
“I’m expecting varsity contributions from underclassmen including Chandler Thorne, Reid Irwin and Owen Reinbach on attack, Seamus Coleman and Merrik Iacozili at midfield and Nolan Harriman, Myles Willimann and Aiden Clement playing long stick midfield and defense.
The Raiders have talked about goals for the season.
“We want to compete,” Kenney said. “Compete on every ground ball, every defensive possession, every ride.
He added: “I’d like to see the players adopt the systems we've started to teach and implement and continue to work hard. Right now we are focused on bringing a competitive spirit to each drill, each scrimmage and each game. We are lucky to have a great group of student-athletes on the team this spring.”
Fryeburg was scheduled to travel to Wells on Monday, but the match was postponed to Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. due to weather. The Raiders have one more match slated for this week with a home contest versus rivals Lake Region on Friday at 1 p.m.
