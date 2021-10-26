FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy field hockey team is on a mission this season to cement the program as one of the best in the Pine Tree State.
The Raiders were all business and took care of business in the opening round of the playoffs last Thursday when they dismantled Poland, 5-0.
FA (10-5), the No. 4 seed, was scheduled to host No. 5 Leavitt (12-3) on Tuesday, but the match was postponed due to the storm. The Raiders are now slated to host the Hornets on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Leavitt and Fryeburg did not meet during the regular season. The girls from Turner, Maine, hosted and easily beat No. 12 Lincoln Academy 7-0 in the opening round of the tourney last Thursday.
Coach Dede Frost’s troops didn’t let down a bit against the No. 13 Knights from Poland. The two schools were quite familiar with one another after meeting twice during the regular season. Fryeburg won both meetings, taking the opening match of the season 5-1 in Poland Springs, Maine, on Sept. 1, and then winning 2-1 in Fryeburg on Sept. 29.
Thursday was a big state tournament victory for the overachieving Raider squad. A team that early in the season was thought of as young and inexperienced quickly found its form, bonded as a group and became a side no one wanted to face.
Fryeburg jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead and never looked back, peppering the Knights for 24 shots on goal. Eliza Thorne led the goal pair with a pair of them while Jade Blood, Camden Jones and Juliette Albert also found the back of the cage.
Albert and Olivia Towne both had assists in the win.
Goalie Eden Voter kept the Knights in check with outstanding play between the posts turning away all three shots she faced.
The Raiders have a way of transferring emotional love for one another and their coaches turning this emotion into positive energy on the field. Also, with the state tournament, it means the end of the season is near, so it will be fun to see how far the Raider run in the playoffs will take them.
A win Thursday advances Fryeburg to the semifinals, which are scheduled for Saturday to face the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 1 York and No. 8 Lake Region.
